Births 9/15/20

Son to Josh and Amanda Jones of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 1:04 p.m. Friday, Aug, 28, 2020. Name, Bronson Louis. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Jones is the daughter of John and Donna Braun of Scott City. She works at Regions Bank. Jones is the son of Joe Welker and Theresa Welker of Scott City. He is employed by Ameren UE.
Son to Blake and Katie Urhahn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Name, Theo James. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Urhahn is the daughter of Mark and Jane Ressel of Kelso, Missouri. She is a registered dietitian at Saint Francis Medical Center. Urhahn is the son of Kenny and Kelly Urhahn of Cape Girardeau. He is a pharmacist at Southeast Hospital.
Son to Christoper and April Niswonger of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Name, Kaysen Christopher. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Sixth child, third son. Mrs. Niswonger is the daughter of Betty McBride and Terry McBride of Chaffee, Missouri. Niswonger is the son of Brenda Niswonger and Joel Niswonger of Scott City. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Jordan and Alexis Oxford of McClure, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Name, Posie Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Oxford is the daughter of Zane Schaefer of Wolf Lake, Illinois, and Sandi Schaefer and Andy Rogers of Wolf Lake. Oxford is the son of Raymond and Gena Oxford of McClure. He works for Consolidated Grain & Barge.
Daughter to Lance and Brittany Amick of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Name, Brylee Anniston. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Amick is the daughter of Joe Stieffermann and Linda Stieffermann of Washington, Missouri. Amick is the son of Mark Amick of Scott City and Gail Amick of Chaffee, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Amick are employed by the Scott City School District.
Daughter to Kelvin Waller and Michelle Bryan of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Name, Luna Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Bryan is the daughter of Bob Bryan and Lori Bryan of Manchester, Missouri. She is employed by AT&T. Waller is the son of Diann Kasten of Millersville and Kelly Waller of Jackson. He works at Applebee's.
Son to Richard Geiger and Katie Stinnett of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Name, Kainan George Wesley. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Stinnett is the daughter of Ray and Tana Green of Cape Girardeau. Geiger is the son of Lisa Taylor and Richard E. Geiger of Cape Girardeau.
