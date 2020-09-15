Births 9/15/20

Jones

Son to Josh and Amanda Jones of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 1:04 p.m. Friday, Aug, 28, 2020. Name, Bronson Louis. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.5 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Jones is the daughter of John and Donna Braun of Scott City. She works at Regions Bank. Jones is the son of Joe Welker and Theresa Welker of Scott City. He is employed by Ameren UE.

Urhahn

Son to Blake and Katie Urhahn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Name, Theo James. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Urhahn is the daughter of Mark and Jane Ressel of Kelso, Missouri. She is a registered dietitian at Saint Francis Medical Center. Urhahn is the son of Kenny and Kelly Urhahn of Cape Girardeau. He is a pharmacist at Southeast Hospital.

Niswonger

Son to Christoper and April Niswonger of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Name, Kaysen Christopher. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Sixth child, third son. Mrs. Niswonger is the daughter of Betty McBride and Terry McBride of Chaffee, Missouri. Niswonger is the son of Brenda Niswonger and Joel Niswonger of Scott City. He is self-employed.