Births 9/15/17

Son to Robert Lee Jr. and Torie L. Eskew of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:22 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Name, Grady Reid. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Eskew is the former Torie Cox, daughter of Vickie Cox and Basil Cox of Jackson. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Eskew is the son of Mary Eskew of Sedgewickville, Missouri, and the late Robert Eskew Sr. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Travis Michael and Meghan Renee Hendrix of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:41 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Name, Kimber Renee. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Hendrix is the former Meghan Tetley, daughter of Danny and Belinda Tetley of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse at Auburn Surgery Center. Hendrix is the son of Travis and Kathy Hendrix of Chaffee. He is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.