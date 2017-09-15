All sections
RecordsSeptember 15, 2017

Births 9/15/17

Eskew

Son to Robert Lee Jr. and Torie L. Eskew of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:22 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Name, Grady Reid. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Eskew is the former Torie Cox, daughter of Vickie Cox and Basil Cox of Jackson. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Eskew is the son of Mary Eskew of Sedgewickville, Missouri, and the late Robert Eskew Sr. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Hendrix

Daughter to Travis Michael and Meghan Renee Hendrix of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:41 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Name, Kimber Renee. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Hendrix is the former Meghan Tetley, daughter of Danny and Belinda Tetley of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse at Auburn Surgery Center. Hendrix is the son of Travis and Kathy Hendrix of Chaffee. He is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital.

Births
