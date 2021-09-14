Births 9/14/21

Daughter to Toby RonRekas Turner and Amanda Luann Davis of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:20 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021. Name, Tobi'Onna Amir. Weight, 4 pounds. Eighth child, third daughter. Davis is the daughter of Lora Cole of Sikeston. Turner is the son of Betty Turner of Sikeston.
Daughter to Ian Lee and Emily Maria Wille of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Name, Karen Kristine. Weight, 3 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wille is the former Emily Seiler, daughter of William Seiler of Benton and the late Karen Seiler. She is a school counselor at Kelly High School. Wille is the son of Kristine Wille of Jackson and the late Steve Wille. He is a machinist at TG Missouri.
Son to Blake Allen and Ashley Rae Fodge of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Name, Lincoln Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Fodge is the former Ashley Tucker, Daughter of Chrystal Tucker and Eric Tucker of Marble Hill, Missouri. Fodge is the son of Kathy Emmendorfer of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Garrett L. and Katlyn M. Flentge of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:14 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Name, Holly Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Flentge is the former Katlyn Ray, daughter of John and Sheila Ray of Perryville. She works for Flentge Investments LLC. Flentge is the son of Tom and Sheila Flentge of Perryville. He is a firefighter/paramedic at Monarch Fire Protection District.
Daughter to Demetrius Hadley and Kiarra Moesha Tempestt Long of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Name, Aubrelle Kalahni Tempestt. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Long is the daughter of Sheila Long of Sikeston, Missouri. She works for the Missouri Children's Division. Hadley is the son of Sule Wooldridge of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Paul Gabriel and Cheyanne LaJean Ferguson of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Name, Bryson Cole. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Cheyanne King, daughter of Yvonne King of Perryville. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare. Ferguson is the son of Gwen Schweiss and Kevin Schweiss of Perryville. He works in human resources at the Bank of Missouri.
Daughter to Hunter Ryan and Jessica Sue Jessup of Old Appleton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Name, Rose Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Jessup is the former Jessica McCallister, daughter of Darren and Patti McCallister of Jackson. Jessup is the son of Kevin and Lynette Callahan of Jackson and Michael Jessup of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Hunter Jessup Excavating.
Daughter to Thomas Eugene Young III and Freda Rae Susan Lintner of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Name, Morgan Rae. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Lintner is the daughter of Debbie Lintner and Herman Lintner of Jackson. She works at Raben Tire. Young is the son of Kim Young of Jackson. He is employed at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.
Son to James I. and Lily J. Moore of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Name, Parker James. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Moore is the former Lily Cureton, daughter of Donald and Robin Cureton of Greenville, Missouri, and Robin Cureton of Greenville. She is a bank representative at Peoples Community Bank. Moore is the son of James D. Moore and Angela Moore of Glen Allen. He is a heavy equipment operator with Capital Sand.
Son to Sylvester Lee and Roiele BreOnne Tate of Essex, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Name, Royce Gregory Leon. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Tate is the former Roiele Walker, daughter of Gregory Walker of Cape Girardeau and Lorya J. Knox of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by Crossroad LLC. Tate is he son of Sylvester Tate Sr. of Atlanta, Georgia, and Dorothy Midkiff of Essex. He works for Tyson Local Grain Service.
Daughter to Travis and Alicia Phillips of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:28 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Name, Bryar Kay. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Phillips is the former Alicia Chapman. Phillips is employed by Road Runner Safety Services.
Son to Austin Tylor Keith and Carolyn Renee Barker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Name, Jason Dean. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Barker is the former Carolyn Shane.
Son to Brandon Anthony and Crystal Dawn Stoverink of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Name, Mason Bradley. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Stoverink is the former Crystal Bollinger, daughter of Pat Bollinger and Elmer Bollinger of Patton, Missouri. She is a receptionist at Bennett Dentistry. Stoverink is the daughter of Darlene Stoverink and Tony Stoverink of Leopold, Missouri. He is an electrician with Electrical Contractors, Inc.
Son to Chloe Louise Lanigan of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Name, Holden James. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Lanigan is the daughter of David Lanigan and Dana Lanigan of Marble Hill. She is a student.
Son to Nicholas Edwin Hurst and Cheyenne Autumn Kinder of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Name, Carson Malakai. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Kinder is the daughter of Lindell Kinder of Chaffee, Missouri, and the late Peggy Kinder. Hurst is the son of the late Donna Hurst and the late Robin Hurst.
Son to Stuart Andrew and Andrea Kathleen Greaser of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Name, Colin Andrew. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Greaser is the former Andrea Wilson, daughter of Dan and Teri Wilson of Cape Girardeau. She is an IT analyst with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Greaser is the son of Julie McDonald of Cape Girardeau and Kevin and Linda Greaser of Cape Girardeau. He is a clinical pharmacy specialist with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Daughter to Brett and Chelsey Schamburg of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:23 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Name, Emerie Jo. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schamburg is the former Chelsey Hotop, daughter of Mike and Maggie Hotop of Perryville. Schamburg is the son of Brad and Renee Lottes of Perryville and Chris and Mindi Schamburg of Perryville.
Daughter to Matthew and April Kibble of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 11:41 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Name, Jordan Esther. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Kibble is the daughter of Carolyn Helderman of Whitewater. She is a nurse practitioner at Perryville (Missouri) Family Care Clinic. Kibble is the son of Paul and Laura Kibble of Dixon, Illinois. He is a carpenter with Vandermierden Construction.
Son to Alex and Kelly Dunlap of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:44 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Name, Jagger Beck. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Fifth child, fourth son. Mrs. Dunlap is the daughter of Sue Rees and Gary Beasley of Cape Girardeau. Dunlap is the son of Mary Dunlap and David Dunlap of Oriole. He works for Zoellner Construction.
Son to Isaiah and Breanna Harless of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Name, Maverick Harold Lei. Weight, 8 pounds. Third child, second son. Mrs. Harless is the daughter of Timothy Foster and Cheri Foster of Scott City. She works at Just Babies. Harless is the son of Barb/Jennifer Coomer and Robert Coomer of Scott City. He is employed by Cracker Barrel.
Daughter to Tyler and Courtney Hogard of St. Mary, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Name, Adley Rhea. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hogard is the daughter of Ron and Faye Ponder of Altenburg, Missouri. She works for Kueker's Landscaping and Nursery. Hogard is the son of Kerry and Dana Hogard of St. Mary. He is employed by Buckley Powder Co.
Daughter to Luke Frey and Rhonda Friese of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:58 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Name, Meya Eleanor. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Friese is the daughter of Judy Friese and Everett Friese of Chaffee. Frey is the son of Jennifer Carque of Marquand, Missouri, and Jim Frey of Kissee Mills, Missouri. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Hunter and Kristen Seyer of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 3:12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Name, Harper Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Seyer is the daughter to Todd and Pam Cook of Oak Ridge. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Seyer is the son of James and Lisa Seyer of Oak Ridge. He works at Alan Wire.
