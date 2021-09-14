Births 9/14/21

Turner

Daughter to Toby RonRekas Turner and Amanda Luann Davis of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:20 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021. Name, Tobi'Onna Amir. Weight, 4 pounds. Eighth child, third daughter. Davis is the daughter of Lora Cole of Sikeston. Turner is the son of Betty Turner of Sikeston.

Wille

Daughter to Ian Lee and Emily Maria Wille of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Name, Karen Kristine. Weight, 3 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wille is the former Emily Seiler, daughter of William Seiler of Benton and the late Karen Seiler. She is a school counselor at Kelly High School. Wille is the son of Kristine Wille of Jackson and the late Steve Wille. He is a machinist at TG Missouri.

Fodge

Son to Blake Allen and Ashley Rae Fodge of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Name, Lincoln Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Fodge is the former Ashley Tucker, Daughter of Chrystal Tucker and Eric Tucker of Marble Hill, Missouri. Fodge is the son of Kathy Emmendorfer of Cape Girardeau.

Flentge

Daughter to Garrett L. and Katlyn M. Flentge of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:14 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Name, Holly Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Flentge is the former Katlyn Ray, daughter of John and Sheila Ray of Perryville. She works for Flentge Investments LLC. Flentge is the son of Tom and Sheila Flentge of Perryville. He is a firefighter/paramedic at Monarch Fire Protection District.

Hadley

Daughter to Demetrius Hadley and Kiarra Moesha Tempestt Long of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Name, Aubrelle Kalahni Tempestt. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Long is the daughter of Sheila Long of Sikeston, Missouri. She works for the Missouri Children's Division. Hadley is the son of Sule Wooldridge of Cape Girardeau.

Ferguson

Son to Paul Gabriel and Cheyanne LaJean Ferguson of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Name, Bryson Cole. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Ferguson is the former Cheyanne King, daughter of Yvonne King of Perryville. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare. Ferguson is the son of Gwen Schweiss and Kevin Schweiss of Perryville. He works in human resources at the Bank of Missouri.

Jessup

Daughter to Hunter Ryan and Jessica Sue Jessup of Old Appleton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Name, Rose Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Jessup is the former Jessica McCallister, daughter of Darren and Patti McCallister of Jackson. Jessup is the son of Kevin and Lynette Callahan of Jackson and Michael Jessup of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Hunter Jessup Excavating.

Young

Daughter to Thomas Eugene Young III and Freda Rae Susan Lintner of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Name, Morgan Rae. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Lintner is the daughter of Debbie Lintner and Herman Lintner of Jackson. She works at Raben Tire. Young is the son of Kim Young of Jackson. He is employed at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

Moore

Son to James I. and Lily J. Moore of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Name, Parker James. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Moore is the former Lily Cureton, daughter of Donald and Robin Cureton of Greenville, Missouri, and Robin Cureton of Greenville. She is a bank representative at Peoples Community Bank. Moore is the son of James D. Moore and Angela Moore of Glen Allen. He is a heavy equipment operator with Capital Sand.

Tate

Son to Sylvester Lee and Roiele BreOnne Tate of Essex, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Name, Royce Gregory Leon. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Tate is the former Roiele Walker, daughter of Gregory Walker of Cape Girardeau and Lorya J. Knox of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by Crossroad LLC. Tate is he son of Sylvester Tate Sr. of Atlanta, Georgia, and Dorothy Midkiff of Essex. He works for Tyson Local Grain Service.

Phillips

Daughter to Travis and Alicia Phillips of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:28 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Name, Bryar Kay. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Phillips is the former Alicia Chapman. Phillips is employed by Road Runner Safety Services.