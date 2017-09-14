Births 9/14/17

Park

Daughter to Tyler Edward Park and Keisha Nicole Riegert of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Name, Khloe Nicole Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Riegert is the daughter of Mitch Riegert and Gail Riegert of Cape Girardeau. Park is the son of Charles Park and Robbin Park of Jonesboro, Illinois.

Birk

Son to Clay Alex and Beyanna Storm Birk of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 8:02 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Name, Colby Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Birk is the former Beyanna French, daughter of Mike and Leslie French of Perryville, Missouri. Birk is son of Terry Birk of Jackson and the late Donna Birk. Mr. and Mrs. Birk work for Birk Cattle Co.

Stokes

Son to Anthony Jarmall Stokes and Britany Leann Harris of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Name, Anthony Jarmall Jr. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child.