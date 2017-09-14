Births 9/14/17

Daughter to Tyler Edward Park and Keisha Nicole Riegert of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Name, Khloe Nicole Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Riegert is the daughter of Mitch Riegert and Gail Riegert of Cape Girardeau. Park is the son of Charles Park and Robbin Park of Jonesboro, Illinois.
Son to Clay Alex and Beyanna Storm Birk of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 8:02 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Name, Colby Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Birk is the former Beyanna French, daughter of Mike and Leslie French of Perryville, Missouri. Birk is son of Terry Birk of Jackson and the late Donna Birk. Mr. and Mrs. Birk work for Birk Cattle Co.
Son to Anthony Jarmall Stokes and Britany Leann Harris of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Name, Anthony Jarmall Jr. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child.
Daughter to Blake Alan and Christina Marie Essner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Name, Ellie Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Essner is the former Christina Matthews, daughter of Ted and Valarie Matthews of Bloomington, Illinois. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Essner is the son of Dennis and Becky Essner of Kelso, Missouri. He is employed by Bennett Family Dentistry.
Daughter to Shayn Ryan and Ashley Renee Mabury of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:37 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Name, Tinsley Rayn. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Mabury is the former Ashley Dirnberger, daughter of Gerard and Shari Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, and Elmer and Renee Vandermierden of Advance, Missouri. She is an education specialist/coach with the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp. Mabury is the son of Sharon Deckard of New Madrid, Missouri. He is director of sales at Cricket Wireless.
Son to Ethan Daniel Bedwell and Maeghan Olivia Halter of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Name, Karsen Daniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Halter is the daughter of Richelle and Clem Halter of Chaffee. She is employed by MKay Supply. Bedwell is the son of Angela and Derek Bedwell of Chaffee. He is employed by Luhr Bros.
