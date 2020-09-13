Births 9-13-20

Turner

Daughter to Trevor and Mahala Turner of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Name, Sophie Maria Michelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Turner is the daughter of Mark Mayfield of Patton, Missouri. She works in the dietary department of the Missouri Veterans Home. Turner is the son of Tory Turner and Kenny Turner of Marble Hill. He is a framer with BOW Construction.

Taylor

Daughter to Dereck and Madison Taylor of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:19 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Name, Brynlee Faye. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Taylor is the daughter of Rachel Long of Jackson and Scott Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau. Taylor is employed by Robinson Construction.

Eftink

Daughter to Hunter and Allison Eftink of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Name, Lettie Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Eftink is the daughter of Stacey and Mark Starnes of Oran, Missouri, and Steven and Niki Cummins of Oran. She is a registered nurse. Eftink is the son of Larry and Suzanne Eftink of Kelso. He is a farmer.

Simpson

Daughter to Trey and Aura-Shadow Simpson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:39 p.m. Monday, Aug, 17, 2020. Name, Trinity Alexandria. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Simpson is the daughter of Joel McCrary of McClure, Illinois, and Teresa McCrary of Alpine, Texas. Simpson is the son of Eugene and Cheryl Simpson of Cape Girardeau. He works at the Missouri Veterans Home.