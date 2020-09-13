Births 9-13-20

Daughter to Trevor and Mahala Turner of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Name, Sophie Maria Michelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Turner is the daughter of Mark Mayfield of Patton, Missouri. She works in the dietary department of the Missouri Veterans Home. Turner is the son of Tory Turner and Kenny Turner of Marble Hill. He is a framer with BOW Construction.
Daughter to Dereck and Madison Taylor of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:19 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Name, Brynlee Faye. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Taylor is the daughter of Rachel Long of Jackson and Scott Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau. Taylor is employed by Robinson Construction.
Daughter to Hunter and Allison Eftink of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Name, Lettie Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Eftink is the daughter of Stacey and Mark Starnes of Oran, Missouri, and Steven and Niki Cummins of Oran. She is a registered nurse. Eftink is the son of Larry and Suzanne Eftink of Kelso. He is a farmer.
Daughter to Trey and Aura-Shadow Simpson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:39 p.m. Monday, Aug, 17, 2020. Name, Trinity Alexandria. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Simpson is the daughter of Joel McCrary of McClure, Illinois, and Teresa McCrary of Alpine, Texas. Simpson is the son of Eugene and Cheryl Simpson of Cape Girardeau. He works at the Missouri Veterans Home.
Son to Alyssa Park of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Name, Brilley. Weight, 7 pounds, 4.7 ounces. First child. Park is the daughter of Carrie Bell and Jimmy Park of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Cody Leimbach and Bailey McKinney of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:47 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Name, Oliver Russell. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. McKinney is the daughter of Sherry McKinney of Perryville and Jesse McKinney of St. Louis. She works for the Association of the Miraculous Medal. Leimbach is the son of Jeff and Penny Richelman of Perryville and Jeff Leimbach of Altenburg, Missouri. He is employed by Roeslein & Associates.
Son to Andrew and Kirsten Mott of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:34 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Name, Kasen Wayne. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Mott is the daughter of Patricia Popp of Cape Girardeau. Mott is the son of Steve and Anita Mott of Scott City. He works for Shawnee Electric.
Son to Dustin Richards and Kate Cureton of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Name, Carson Thomas Henry. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Cureton is the daughter of John Cureton and Marie Cureton of Pevely, Missouri. Richards is the son of Candy Barnes of Perryville, Missouri.
Son to Cody Johnston and Monica Meredith of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12;40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Name, Lincoln Bradley. Weight, 10 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Meredith is the daughter of Betty Flowers of Scott City and Martin Flowers of Eagle River, Alaska. Johnston is the son of Leslie Johnston of Troy, Missouri, and Jen and Brad Smith of Jackson. He works for Propak.
