All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsSeptember 12, 2023
Births 9/12/23
Son of Tyler and Caitlyn Smith of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:34 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Name, Kayden Layne. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth son. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Cheryl Hines and Gary Clutts of Murphysboro, Illinois. She is employed by Southeast- HEALTH. Smith is the son of Margie Smith of Jackson and Kenneth Smith of Scopus, Missouri. He works at Procter & Gamble...
Southeast Missourian

Smith

Son of Tyler and Caitlyn Smith of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:34 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Name, Kayden Layne. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth son. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Cheryl Hines and Gary Clutts of Murphysboro, Illinois. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Smith is the son of Margie Smith of Jackson and Kenneth Smith of Scopus, Missouri. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mikels-Tackett

Daughter to Richard Tackett and Camryn Mikels of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Name, Journey Mae. Weight, 7.14 pounds. First child. Mikels is the daughter of Tonya Mikels and Tony Mikels of Advance. She works at McDonald's. Tackett is the son of William Tackett of Sturdivant, Missouri. He is employed by W.W. Wood Products.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy