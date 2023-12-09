Births 9/12/23

Son of Tyler and Caitlyn Smith of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:34 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Name, Kayden Layne. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth son. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Cheryl Hines and Gary Clutts of Murphysboro, Illinois. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Smith is the son of Margie Smith of Jackson and Kenneth Smith of Scopus, Missouri. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Richard Tackett and Camryn Mikels of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Name, Journey Mae. Weight, 7.14 pounds. First child. Mikels is the daughter of Tonya Mikels and Tony Mikels of Advance. She works at McDonald's. Tackett is the son of William Tackett of Sturdivant, Missouri. He is employed by W.W. Wood Products.
