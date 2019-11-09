All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsSeptember 11, 2019
Births 9/11/19
Twin sons to John Cody and Paige Marie Poe of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Lincoln Jay was born at 10:51 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Xander Kent was born at 11:24 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. ...
Southeast Missourian

Poe

Twin sons to John Cody and Paige Marie Poe of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Lincoln Jay was born at 10:51 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Xander Kent was born at 11:24 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second and third children, first sons. Mrs. Poe is the former Paige Bailey, daughter of Faith Bailey and Kent Bailey of Zalma, Missouri. Poe is the son of Angie Poe of Advance and Scott Poe of Brownwood, Missouri. He is a technician with Spectrum-Cable.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hayes

Daughter to Lofton Paul and Kelsey Nicole Hayes of New Madrid, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:37 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Name, Clara May. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Hayes is the former Kelsey May, daughter of Patty May and Perry May of Dexter, Missouri. She is a dental hygienist. Hayes is the son of Danny and Paula Hayes of New Madrid. He farms.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy