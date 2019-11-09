Births 9/11/19

Poe

Twin sons to John Cody and Paige Marie Poe of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Lincoln Jay was born at 10:51 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Xander Kent was born at 11:24 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second and third children, first sons. Mrs. Poe is the former Paige Bailey, daughter of Faith Bailey and Kent Bailey of Zalma, Missouri. Poe is the son of Angie Poe of Advance and Scott Poe of Brownwood, Missouri. He is a technician with Spectrum-Cable.