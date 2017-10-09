Births 9/10/17

Wilkerson

Son to A.J. and Mandy Marie Wilkerson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:46 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Name, Titus Emmanuel. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Wilkerson is the former Mandy Hanebrink, daughter of Tina Hanebrink and Donald Hanebrink of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Golden Corral. Wilkerson is the son of Anntonette Wilkerson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Rubbermaid.

Kimball

Son to Jake Anthony Kimball and Alexis Maria Graham of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Name, Kash Edward. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Graham is the daughter of Mamie Graham of Morley, Missouri. She is a licensed practical nurse at SEMO Health Network. Kimball is the son of Robin Kimball and Jimmy Kimball of New Madrid, Missouri. He is an operator at Unilever.