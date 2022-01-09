All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsSeptember 1, 2022

Births 9/1/22

Daughter to Johnathan Wayne and Whitney Branson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Name, Paisley Hannah. Weight, 8 pounds, 15.7 ounces. First child. Branson is the daughter of Janet and Tony Welch of Huntington, Tennessee, and Alonzo Branson of Tiptonville, Tennessee. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wayne is the son of Melissa Wayne and Chancellor Wayne of Kennett, Missouri. He works for DHL...

Southeast Missourian

Wayne

Daughter to Johnathan Wayne and Whitney Branson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Name, Paisley Hannah. Weight, 8 pounds, 15.7 ounces. First child. Branson is the daughter of Janet and Tony Welch of Huntington, Tennessee, and Alonzo Branson of Tiptonville, Tennessee. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wayne is the son of Melissa Wayne and Chancellor Wayne of Kennett, Missouri. He works for DHL.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Drury

Daughter to Joshua and Kassidy Drury of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:56 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Name, Athena Marie. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Drury is the daughter of Shane Grissom and Angie Grissom of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Drury is the son of Jeff Drury and Karen Drury of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Saxony Lutheran High School.

Estes

Daughter to Tyson Estes and Brittany Whitlow of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:24 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Name, Emberlee Jo. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Whitlow is the daughter of Jeannie Whitlow and Michael Whitlow of Chaffee. She is employed by Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation (DAEOC). Estes is the son of Joseph Chaney and Karen Chaney of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for HAVCO.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy