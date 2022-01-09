Births 9/1/22

Drury

Daughter to Joshua and Kassidy Drury of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:56 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Name, Athena Marie. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Drury is the daughter of Shane Grissom and Angie Grissom of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Drury is the son of Jeff Drury and Karen Drury of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Saxony Lutheran High School.

Estes

Daughter to Tyson Estes and Brittany Whitlow of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:24 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Name, Emberlee Jo. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Whitlow is the daughter of Jeannie Whitlow and Michael Whitlow of Chaffee. She is employed by Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation (DAEOC). Estes is the son of Joseph Chaney and Karen Chaney of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for HAVCO.