Births 9/1/22

Daughter to Johnathan Wayne and Whitney Branson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Name, Paisley Hannah. Weight, 8 pounds, 15.7 ounces. First child. Branson is the daughter of Janet and Tony Welch of Huntington, Tennessee, and Alonzo Branson of Tiptonville, Tennessee. She is a stay-at-home mom. Wayne is the son of Melissa Wayne and Chancellor Wayne of Kennett, Missouri. He works for DHL.
Daughter to Joshua and Kassidy Drury of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:56 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Name, Athena Marie. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Drury is the daughter of Shane Grissom and Angie Grissom of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Drury is the son of Jeff Drury and Karen Drury of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Saxony Lutheran High School.
Daughter to Tyson Estes and Brittany Whitlow of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:24 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Name, Emberlee Jo. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Whitlow is the daughter of Jeannie Whitlow and Michael Whitlow of Chaffee. She is employed by Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation (DAEOC). Estes is the son of Joseph Chaney and Karen Chaney of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for HAVCO.
