Births 9/1/17

Newsom

Daughter to Jamezze Parrish Roshae Haney Newsom and Whitney Danielle Weissinger of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Name, Cali Amor. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Weissinger is the daughter of Melisa Adams and Cortez Bell of Cape Girardeau. She is a manager at White Castle. Newsom is the son of Chaffonda Newsom and Dewayne Haney of Cape Girardeau. He works in phlebotomy at SoutheastHEALTH.

Burns

Twins to Ashley Ryan and Kelsi Dawn Burns of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 9:50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Raelyn Elaine weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Camden Ross weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth and fifth children; first daughter and fourth son. Mrs. Burns is the former Kelsi Bollinger, daughter of Phillis Bollinger of Whitewater and Mike and Shirley Bollinger of Marble Hill, Missouri. Burns is the son of Dennis and Terry Burns of Matthews, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Burns are employed by Buchheit of Jackson.

Patterson

Son to Coleton W. Patterson and Brittany R. Pind of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:16 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Name, Brantley W. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Pind is the daughter of Michael Pind and Judy Pind of Wolf Lake, Illinois, and Kimberly Pind and Mary Law of McClure, Illinois. She is a certified nurse assistant with Comfort Keepers. Patterson is the son of Connie Patterson of Jackson and Keith Patterson of Dexter, Missouri.