Births 8/9/19

Jackson

Daughter to Derek and Laura Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:33 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019. Name, Adaline Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jackson is the daughter of Susan Finger of Columbia, Missouri, and the late Terry Finger. Jackson is the son of Randall and Janet Jackson of Delta.

Gerber

Daughter to Brittany Gerber of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Name, Aria Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.7 ounces. First child. Gerber is the daughter of Deanna Baine of Scott City and Richard Gerber of Racine, Wisconsin. She is employed by Bootheel In Home Services.