Births 8/9/19

Son to Jacob and Katie Blattel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:38 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019. Name, Wesley Fox. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Blattel is the daughter of Craig Williams and Robin Williams of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Katie Blattel Photography. Blattel is the son of Tom Blattel and Cathy Blattel of New Hamburg, Missouri. He is a clinical analyst with SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Derek and Laura Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:33 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019. Name, Adaline Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jackson is the daughter of Susan Finger of Columbia, Missouri, and the late Terry Finger. Jackson is the son of Randall and Janet Jackson of Delta.
Daughter to Brittany Gerber of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Name, Aria Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.7 ounces. First child. Gerber is the daughter of Deanna Baine of Scott City and Richard Gerber of Racine, Wisconsin. She is employed by Bootheel In Home Services.
