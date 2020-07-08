Births 8/7/20

Davault

Daughter to Josiah James and Sarah Anne Davault of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:19 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020. Name, Harper Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Davault is the former Sarah Green, daughter of Rick and Dorothy Green of Whitewater. She works at Green's Flea Market. Davault is the son of Rodney and Christine Davault of Marble Hill. He is employed by Show Me Rock & Dirt LLC.

Koepp

Daughter to Kyle Michael and Andrea Louise Koepp of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2020. Name, Kollins Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Koepp is the former Andrea Heisserer, daughter of Joann Heisserer and Kenny Heisserer of Benton. She works in sales. Koepp is the son of Susan Koepp of Sarasota, Florida, and the late Keith Koepp. He is an operator with Texas Eastern.

Seabaugh

Son to Ransom Ladd Seabaugh and Caitlin Nicole Borum of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:32 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2020. Name, Hudson McKay. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first son. Borum is the daughter of David Borum of Cape Girardeau and Michaela Borum of Terre Haute, Indiana. She is a stay-at-home mom. Seabaugh is the son of Glinda Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau. He works for Barkers Mowing.

Gross

Daughter to Fred Glennon Gross and Stephanie Christine Holland-Gross of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020. Name, Margaret Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Holland-Gross is the former Stephanie Holland, daughter of Ted and Julie Holland of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She works at Chateau Girardeau. Gross is the son of Fred and Glenda Gross of Bloomsdale, Missouri. He is employed by Cape County Private Ambulance Service.

Hoeckele

Son to Eli Joseph and Danielle Renee Hoeckele of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:48 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020. Name, Brooks Henry. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Hoeckele is the former Danielle Boyer, daughter of Robert and Sarah Boyer of Festus, Missouri. She is a chiropractor with Body Works Chiropractic Studio. Hoeckele is the son of Paul and Angie Hoeckele of Perryville. He is the fourth-generation manager of Hoeckele's Bakery & Deli.