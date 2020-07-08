Births 8/7/20

Daughter to Josiah James and Sarah Anne Davault of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:19 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020. Name, Harper Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Davault is the former Sarah Green, daughter of Rick and Dorothy Green of Whitewater. She works at Green's Flea Market. Davault is the son of Rodney and Christine Davault of Marble Hill. He is employed by Show Me Rock & Dirt LLC.
Daughter to Kyle Michael and Andrea Louise Koepp of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2020. Name, Kollins Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Koepp is the former Andrea Heisserer, daughter of Joann Heisserer and Kenny Heisserer of Benton. She works in sales. Koepp is the son of Susan Koepp of Sarasota, Florida, and the late Keith Koepp. He is an operator with Texas Eastern.
Son to Ransom Ladd Seabaugh and Caitlin Nicole Borum of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:32 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2020. Name, Hudson McKay. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first son. Borum is the daughter of David Borum of Cape Girardeau and Michaela Borum of Terre Haute, Indiana. She is a stay-at-home mom. Seabaugh is the son of Glinda Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau. He works for Barkers Mowing.
Daughter to Fred Glennon Gross and Stephanie Christine Holland-Gross of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020. Name, Margaret Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Holland-Gross is the former Stephanie Holland, daughter of Ted and Julie Holland of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She works at Chateau Girardeau. Gross is the son of Fred and Glenda Gross of Bloomsdale, Missouri. He is employed by Cape County Private Ambulance Service.
Son to Eli Joseph and Danielle Renee Hoeckele of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:48 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020. Name, Brooks Henry. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Hoeckele is the former Danielle Boyer, daughter of Robert and Sarah Boyer of Festus, Missouri. She is a chiropractor with Body Works Chiropractic Studio. Hoeckele is the son of Paul and Angie Hoeckele of Perryville. He is the fourth-generation manager of Hoeckele's Bakery & Deli.
Daughter to Andrew Joseph Trost and Ariel Cheyenne Caroline Litchford of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:04 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Name, Alesana Rose Marie. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Litchford is the daughter of Amanda Miller of Kouts, Indiana. Trost is the son of Tammy Trost of Illinois. He works at Texas Roadhouse.
Daughter to Matthew Douglas Lincoln and Shelby Nicole Hoppe of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:54 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2020. Name, Jolene Lorraine. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Hoppe is the daughter of Stacy and Lance Learue of Cape Girardeau, and Chris and Nancy Hoppe of Mandeville, Louisiana. She works at Sports Clips. Lincoln is the son of Tori Haertling of Perryville, Missouri, and Joe Lincoln of Patton. He is employed by BBL Construction.
Son to Wesley Joseph Brant and Lela Renee Durbin of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020. Name, Wyatt Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Durbin is the daughter of Wanda Durbin of Jackson. She is employed by Casey's General Store. Brant is the son of Amy and Jarret Burger of Scott City and William "Bill" Brant of Cape Girardeau. He works for Industrial System.
Daughter to Eric Daniel and Karen Renee Oppedal of Parma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:21 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2020. Name, Juniper Rose Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fifth child, first daughter. Mrs. Oppedal is the former Karen Dollins, daughter of Joe Dollins of Morley, Missouri, and Lisa Hamm of Advance, Missouri. Oppedal is the son of Eric Oppedal of Herrin, Illinois.
Daughter to Deanna Ezatta Horne of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:42 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2020. Name, Londyn Nicole. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter.
Son to Mikeal Malik Walker and Natalie Nichole Looney of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:34 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020. Name, Kannon Mikeal. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Looney is the daughter of Tracy Greer and Gary Looney of Sikeston. Walker is the son of Star Robison and Mike Walker of New Madrid, Missouri. He is employed by TJ's Landscaping in New Madrid.
