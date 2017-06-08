Births 8/6/17

Masegian

Daughter to Charles Victor and Mary Jo Masegian Jr. of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Name, Alexandria Victoria Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Masegian is the former Mary Mathis, daughter of the late Robert Mathis and Marilyn Mathis of Morehouse, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at DaVita Dialysis. Masegian is the son of Bill Westmoreland and Eva Westmoreland of Sikeston. He is employed in inventory control at Americold Logistics.

Gramling

Son to Adam Troy Gramling and Whitney Leeann Clements of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Name, Damion Eli. Weight, 8 pounds, 4.4 ounces. First child. Clements is the daughter of Jessie Kee and Tony Kee of Marble Hill. She is employed by Newell Brands, or Rubbermaid. Gramling is the son of Missy Weishuhn and Jim Weishuhn of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Defender.

Belcher

Daughter to Elisha Harrison and Tiffany Rae Belcher of Bernie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:32 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017. Name, Bethany Raelyn. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Belcher is the former Tiffany Crouse, daughter of David Crouse and Dina Crouse of Redding, California. She is the manager of the McDonald's in Malden, Missouri. Belcher is the son of Phillip Belcher and Pamela Belcher of Malden. He is a warehouse clerk at Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County.

Taylor

Daughter to Jason Lee and Brittany Diane Taylor of Villa Ridge, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 7:24 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2017. Name, Adelynn Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Taylor is the former Brittany Thurston, daughter of Danny and Pam Thurston of Pulaski, Illinois. She is the economic-development coordinator for the Southern Five Regional Planning Commission. Taylor is the son of Regina Taylor of Mounds, Illinois, and the late Jeff Taylor of Villa Ridge. He is employed in maintenance at Unimin Specialty Minerals.