Births 8/6/17

Daughter to Charles Victor and Mary Jo Masegian Jr. of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Name, Alexandria Victoria Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Masegian is the former Mary Mathis, daughter of the late Robert Mathis and Marilyn Mathis of Morehouse, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at DaVita Dialysis. Masegian is the son of Bill Westmoreland and Eva Westmoreland of Sikeston. He is employed in inventory control at Americold Logistics.
Son to Adam Troy Gramling and Whitney Leeann Clements of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Name, Damion Eli. Weight, 8 pounds, 4.4 ounces. First child. Clements is the daughter of Jessie Kee and Tony Kee of Marble Hill. She is employed by Newell Brands, or Rubbermaid. Gramling is the son of Missy Weishuhn and Jim Weishuhn of Advance, Missouri. He is employed by Defender.
Daughter to Elisha Harrison and Tiffany Rae Belcher of Bernie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:32 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017. Name, Bethany Raelyn. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Belcher is the former Tiffany Crouse, daughter of David Crouse and Dina Crouse of Redding, California. She is the manager of the McDonald's in Malden, Missouri. Belcher is the son of Phillip Belcher and Pamela Belcher of Malden. He is a warehouse clerk at Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County.
Daughter to Jason Lee and Brittany Diane Taylor of Villa Ridge, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 7:24 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2017. Name, Adelynn Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Taylor is the former Brittany Thurston, daughter of Danny and Pam Thurston of Pulaski, Illinois. She is the economic-development coordinator for the Southern Five Regional Planning Commission. Taylor is the son of Regina Taylor of Mounds, Illinois, and the late Jeff Taylor of Villa Ridge. He is employed in maintenance at Unimin Specialty Minerals.
Daughter to Travis Trammell Cox and Kyla Elizabeth Hahn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:36 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2017. Name, Mila Louise. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Hahn is the daughter of Kyle and Ann Hahn of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Cox is the son of Patricia Cox of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Tri-State Water, Power and Air.
Daughter to Dustin James Drew Overbey and Lauren Paige Hazelwood of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:48 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2017. Name, Lilli Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Hazelwood is the former Lauren Moore, daughter of Randy and Jessica Moore of Altenburg, Missouri, and Gretchen Moore of Jefferson City, Missouri. Overbey is the son of Christi Corbin and Lester Chapman of Cape Girardeau. Hazelwood and Overbey work at Chateau Girardeau.
Daughter to Casey Lee and Sarah Marie Cook of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Name, Aliza Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Cook is the former Sarah Meyers, daughter of Sheila Blattel of Jackson and Scott Meyers of Cape Girardeau. She is a teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Cook is the son of Mark and Lana Cook of Cape Girardeau. He is an engineer with Spartech.
Son to Jacob Allen Dush and Mika Leean Cook of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:14 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017. Name, Everett Michael Dean. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Cook is the daughter of Michelle Cook of Cape Girardeau and Mike Cook of Benton, Illinois. Dush is the son of Melissa Moore of Jackson and Larry Dush of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by S&S Drywall.
