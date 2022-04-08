Births 8/4/22

Son to Scott Medill and Gretchen Pfautsch of Westport, Massachusetts, Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, 6:02 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022. Name, Connor Anthony. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Pfautsch is the daughter of Brian and Anita Pfautsch of Cape Girardeau. Medill is the son of Dave and Fran Stous of Kansas City, Missouri.
Son to Phillip and Nichole Kiefner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:56 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Name, Lane Kent. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Kiefner is the daughter of James and Deborah Cates of Sedalia, Kentucky. She works for the Sikeston (Missouri) School District. Kiefner is the son of Kent and Kathy Kiefner of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Kiefner Brothers Inc.
