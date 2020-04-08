Births 8/4/20

Hampton

Son to Landon David Hampton and Kiersten LaShey Franco of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Name, Ian David. Weight, 10 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Franco is the daughter of Christi Smith of Sikeston. She is a hairstylist with Amara Salon & Boutique. Hampton is the son of Michelle Hampton and Dave Hampton of Sikeston. He is a material handler at Orgill.

Redd

Son to Leslie Ontario Redd and Jasmine Rolanda Adaway of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Name, Leslie Ontario Jr. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Adaway is the daughter of Bobbie Turner and Samuel Turner Sr. of Kennett, Missouri. Redd is the son of Yolanda Redd and Tommy Spencer of Sikeston.

Dean

Son to Robert Dean and Atrionna Chantel Mims of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:08 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020. Name, Ra'heim Ava'ire. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mims is the daughter of Mary Mims and Barry Boyer. Dean is the son of Annie Dean and Robert Dean.

Smith

Son to Collin James and Tavia Amber Smith of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:37 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020. Name, Declan Grant. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Smith is the former Tavia Raney, daughter of Ken and Deb Raney of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mother. Smith is the son of Mark and Nancy Smith of Pinckneyville, Illinois. He is a pastor and graphic designer at La Croix Church.

LaPlant

Daughter to Michael Allan and Lauren Ashleigh LaPlant of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Name, Scarlett Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. LaPlant is the former Lauren Ryan, daughter of Laurie Wheeler and Tom Ryan of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a housewife. LaPlant is the son of Becky and Rik LaPlant of Sikeston. He is senior vice president of agribusiness banking at UMB Bank.