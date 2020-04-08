Births 8/4/20

Son to Landon David Hampton and Kiersten LaShey Franco of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Name, Ian David. Weight, 10 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Franco is the daughter of Christi Smith of Sikeston. She is a hairstylist with Amara Salon & Boutique. Hampton is the son of Michelle Hampton and Dave Hampton of Sikeston. He is a material handler at Orgill.
Son to Leslie Ontario Redd and Jasmine Rolanda Adaway of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Name, Leslie Ontario Jr. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Adaway is the daughter of Bobbie Turner and Samuel Turner Sr. of Kennett, Missouri. Redd is the son of Yolanda Redd and Tommy Spencer of Sikeston.
Son to Robert Dean and Atrionna Chantel Mims of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:08 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020. Name, Ra'heim Ava'ire. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mims is the daughter of Mary Mims and Barry Boyer. Dean is the son of Annie Dean and Robert Dean.
Son to Collin James and Tavia Amber Smith of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:37 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020. Name, Declan Grant. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Smith is the former Tavia Raney, daughter of Ken and Deb Raney of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mother. Smith is the son of Mark and Nancy Smith of Pinckneyville, Illinois. He is a pastor and graphic designer at La Croix Church.
Daughter to Michael Allan and Lauren Ashleigh LaPlant of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Name, Scarlett Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. LaPlant is the former Lauren Ryan, daughter of Laurie Wheeler and Tom Ryan of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a housewife. LaPlant is the son of Becky and Rik LaPlant of Sikeston. He is senior vice president of agribusiness banking at UMB Bank.
Son to Adam Lawrence and Hannah Elizabeth Sturm of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Name, Jordan James. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sturm is the former Hannah LeBlanc, daughter of Donald and Sara LeBlanc of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. She is a teacher with the Jackson School District. Sturm is the son of Albert and Ann Sturm of Kahoka, Missouri. He is an accountant at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Josiah Bruce and Brandilynn Dahn Wright of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Name, Zechariah Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Wright is the former Brandilynn Newton. Wright is the son of Kerry Wright and Rick Wright of Whiting, Kansas. He is employed by B&B Boats and Bikes.
Daughter to Kyle Suhre and Jessica Ashworth of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Name, Ava Katherine. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Ashworth is the daughter of Lisa and Pete Cheneler of Jackson. She is a carhop at Sonic Drive-In. Suhre is the son of Ken and Sandie Suhre of Jackson. He is a technician with Aire Solutions.
Daughter to Robert and Kirstan Mirgeaux of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Name, Annamarie Ruth. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Mirgeaux is the daughter of Jeff and Angela Graviett of Cape Girardeau, and Jeremy and Megan Bain of Kelso, Missouri. Mirgeaux is the son of Steve and Robin Mirgeaux of Cape Girardeau. He works at Lowe's Home Improvement.
Daughter to Coley and Kendra DeWitt of Benton, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 6:21 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020. Name, Shiloh Anne. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. DeWitt is the daughter of Jeff Bollinger and Avis Bollinger of Jackson. DeWitt is the son of Phil DeWitt and Teresa DeWitt of Sikeston. He is an equipment trader.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.