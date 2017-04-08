Births 8/4/17

Daughter to John Latty Browne and Jennifer Nicole Sinn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:41 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Name, Harper Monroe. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Sinn is the daughter of Stacie Sinn of Tamms, Illinois, and Jason Smith of Anna, Illinois. She is employed by The Bar LLC. Browne is the son of John Browne and Deb Browne of Cape Girardeau. He owns Coin-Op Cantina.
Daughter to Travis Lee and Lana Sue Scherer of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Name, Paisleigh Clara. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Scherer is the former Lana Whitworth, daughter of Rick Whitworth and Charlotte Whitworth of Chaffee. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Scherer is the son of Randy Scherer and Judy Scherer of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by Nestle Purina.
Son to Shane R. and Jenna L. Christisen of St. Mary, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Name, Hale Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Christisen is the former Jenna Schuessler, daughter of Dennis and Kathy Schuessler of Perryville, Missouri. She is an accountant with the Archdiocese of St. Louis. Christisen is the son of Bob and Dana Christisen of Perryville, Missouri, and Cindy Kertz of Perryville. He is owner/guide of Midwest Custom Hunts.
Son to Stephen Patrick and Jennifer Dawn Foley of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Name, Matthew Wayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Foley is the former Jennifer Gates, daughter of Rhonda Gates of Sikeston and Larry and Pamela Gates of Benton, Missouri. She is a medical assistant with Cape Care for Women. Foley is the son of William and Nancy Foley of Clinton, Iowa. He is a machine operator for Alan Wire.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.