Births 8-3-23

O'Guin

Son to Taylor and Molly O'Guin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Name, Bodie Jack. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. O'Guin works for the Advance School District. O'Guin works for O'Guin Mechanical Services.

Bradshaw

Daughter to Christopher and Kaylyn Bradshaw of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:58 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023. Name, Lydia Brooke. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bradshaw is the daughter of Gary and Rogena Kinder of Dexter, Missouri. She works for Spence Fane LLP. Bradshaw is the son of Diann and Pete Ulmer of Scott City and Joe and Cindy Bradshaw of Cape Girardeau. He works for Scott City Schools.