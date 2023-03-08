All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsAugust 3, 2023

Births 8-3-23

Son to Taylor and Molly O'Guin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Name, Bodie Jack. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. O'Guin works for the Advance School District. O'Guin works for O'Guin Mechanical Services...

O'Guin

Son to Taylor and Molly O'Guin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Name, Bodie Jack. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. O'Guin works for the Advance School District. O'Guin works for O'Guin Mechanical Services.

Bradshaw

Daughter to Christopher and Kaylyn Bradshaw of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:58 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023. Name, Lydia Brooke. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bradshaw is the daughter of Gary and Rogena Kinder of Dexter, Missouri. She works for Spence Fane LLP. Bradshaw is the son of Diann and Pete Ulmer of Scott City and Joe and Cindy Bradshaw of Cape Girardeau. He works for Scott City Schools.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Warren

Daughter to Lakeisha Warren and Henry-Lee Davis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:43 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023. Name, Majestii Deyale-Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Seventh child, third daughter. Warren is the daughter of Deno and Tary Martin of Kansas City, Missouri. She works for FedEx. Davis works for Sand Company.

Wunderlich

Daughter to Blake and Shelby Wunderlich of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023. Name, Hollyn Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wunderlich is the daughter of John and Darla Langley of Perryville, Missouri. Wunderlich is the son of Duane and Carol Wunderlich of Altenburg, Missouri.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy