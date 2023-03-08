Births 8-3-23

Son to Taylor and Molly O'Guin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Name, Bodie Jack. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. O'Guin works for the Advance School District. O'Guin works for O'Guin Mechanical Services.
Daughter to Christopher and Kaylyn Bradshaw of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 12:58 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023. Name, Lydia Brooke. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bradshaw is the daughter of Gary and Rogena Kinder of Dexter, Missouri. She works for Spence Fane LLP. Bradshaw is the son of Diann and Pete Ulmer of Scott City and Joe and Cindy Bradshaw of Cape Girardeau. He works for Scott City Schools.
Daughter to Lakeisha Warren and Henry-Lee Davis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:43 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023. Name, Majestii Deyale-Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Seventh child, third daughter. Warren is the daughter of Deno and Tary Martin of Kansas City, Missouri. She works for FedEx. Davis works for Sand Company.
Daughter to Blake and Shelby Wunderlich of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023. Name, Hollyn Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wunderlich is the daughter of John and Darla Langley of Perryville, Missouri. Wunderlich is the son of Duane and Carol Wunderlich of Altenburg, Missouri.
