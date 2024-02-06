Births 8/28/20

Daughter to Robert "Bobby" and Alexis Davenport of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:09 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Name, Allison Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davenport is the daughter of Harry and Candace Ralls of Cape Girardeau. She works in the fresh food department at Walmart. Davenport is the son of Robert Davenport of Carbondale, Illinois, and Beatrice Irene Davenport of Murphysboro, Illinois. He works in receiving at Walmart.
Son to Scott Jr. and Amber Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:36 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Name, Ian Scott. Weight, 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Sixth child, second son. Scott Fornkohl works for O'Reilly Auto Parts.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.