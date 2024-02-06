All sections
RecordsAugust 28, 2020

Births 8/28/20

Davenport

Daughter to Robert "Bobby" and Alexis Davenport of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:09 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Name, Allison Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davenport is the daughter of Harry and Candace Ralls of Cape Girardeau. She works in the fresh food department at Walmart. Davenport is the son of Robert Davenport of Carbondale, Illinois, and Beatrice Irene Davenport of Murphysboro, Illinois. He works in receiving at Walmart.

Fornkohl

Son to Scott Jr. and Amber Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:36 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Name, Ian Scott. Weight, 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Sixth child, second son. Scott Fornkohl works for O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Births
