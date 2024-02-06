Births 8/28/19

Daughter to Jacob Koehler and Desiree Pack of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:48 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Name, Paisley Grace. Weight, 9 pounds. First child. Pack is the daughter of Kathy Pack and Edward Pack of Sedgewickville, Missouri. Koehler is the son of Amanda Koehler-Petzoldt of Millersville and the late Wyatt Koehler. He is employed by Koehler Professional Painting.
Son to Robert II and Rachel Williams of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Name, Bennett Brookes. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of John Wright of Lake Village, Arkansas, and Sarah Smith of Jackson. She works at The Children's Place. Williams is the son of Robert Williams and Pat Williams of Oran, Missouri. He is employed by SoutheastHEALTH.
Son to Matthew Morgan and Valerie Martin of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Name, Colton Daniel. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Martin is the daughter of Celeste Martin of Advance. Morgan is the son of Carol Morgan and Dan Morgan of Zalma, Missouri.
Son to Justin and Emily Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Name, Landon Arthur Monroe. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Sandra Colson of Sikeston and O.L. Kimes of Clearwater, Florida. Williams is the son of Anita Williams of Sikeston. He is an accountant.
Son to A.H. and Lauren Marshall of Commerce, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Name, Alfred Herbert Legend V. Weight, 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Marshall is employed by Missouri Delta Medical Center. Marshall works for Waterfront Services.
Daughter to Wade and Lora Wiseman of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Name, Alayna Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wiseman is the daughter of Steve and Marquita Tindall of Red Bud, Illinois. She works at the Farm Service Agency in Marble Hill, Missouri. Wiseman is the son of Tim and Annette Wiseman of McGee, Missouri. He is a farmer.
