RecordsAugust 26, 2023

Births 8-27-23

Daughter to Austin and Laura Black of Butler, Missouri, Nevada (Missouri) Regional Medical Center, 4:07 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023. Name, Lainey Faith. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Black is the former Laura Felter, daughter of Zeno "Sam" and Jolene Felter of Benton, Missouri. She is district operations specialist at Syngenta Crop Protection. Black is the son of Alan and Brenda Black of Deepwater, Missouri. He is account manager at CornerPost Marketing

Black

Daughter to Austin and Laura Black of Butler, Missouri, Nevada (Missouri) Regional Medical Center, 4:07 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023. Name, Lainey Faith. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Black is the former Laura Felter, daughter of Zeno "Sam" and Jolene Felter of Benton, Missouri. She is district operations specialist at Syngenta Crop Protection. Black is the son of Alan and Brenda Black of Deepwater, Missouri. He is account manager at CornerPost Marketing.

Births

