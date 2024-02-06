Births 8/27/20

Hodges

Twin daughters to Lee and Patricia Hodges of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Monday, July 6, 2020. Ava Theresa was born at 4:32 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Isla Dianne was born at 4:48 p.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 14 ounces. First children. Mrs. Hodges is the daughter of Paul and Dianne Roth of Cape Girardeau. She is a youth day treatment manager at Community Counseling Center. Hodges is the son of the late Bill Hodges and the late Theresa Hodges. He is a full stock developer at Codefi.

Gray

Daughter to Jeremy and Monica Gray of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:59 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020. Name, Lillian Sue. Weight, 3 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gray is the daughter of Butch and Sharon Newcomer of Jackson and Andrew Mruzik of Cape Girardeau. Gray is the son of Jim and Michelle Gray of Grassy, Missouri. The couple works at Southeast Missouri State University.

Pierce

Son to Camden Pierce-DuPerier and Corrina Duncan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:57 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2020. Name, Leif Binh. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Duncan is the daughter of Teejay Nguyen and Laurie Lum, both of Honolulu. She is a personal banker. Pierce-DuPerier is the son of Timothy Cutwright and Heather Pierce-Cutright, both of Cape Girardeau. He is a maintenance supervisor.

Tackett

Son to Skyluar Tackett and Hayley Staggs of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:33 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020. Name, Ryker Skye. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Staggs is the daughter of Terry Staggs of Sikeston and Elizabeth and Justin Fornhkohl of Cape Girardeau. She works at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Tackett is the son of Forrest Tackett of Morehouse, Missouri, and Michelle Williams of Blodgett, Missouri.

Venable

Daughter to Isaac Venable and Brook Welker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:52 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020. Name, Collins Mazuret. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Welker works at Siemer Appliances. Venable works for Drury Southwest.