Births 8/27/17

Girard

Daughter to Jamie Lee Girard and Casey Lynn Kennedy of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Name, Dakota Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third daughter. Kennedy is the daughter of Tex and Kelly Kennedy of Centralia, Washington. Girard is the son of Virginia Girard of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Rubbermaid.

Lemmons

Daughter to Benton Ross and Stephanie Nicole Lemmons of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:07 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Name, Archer Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lemmons is the former Stephanie Beck, daughter of Lee Ann Hough of Sikeston. She is treatment court administrator with the 33rd Judicial Circuit. Lemmons is the son of Glenn and Nancy Lemmons of Sikeston. He is employed by Lemmons Farms.

Keys

Son to Brendan David Smith and Morgan Ellen Keys of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Name, Spencer Levi. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Keys is the daughter of Kevin and Julie Keys of Delta. Smith is the son of Marcia and Larry Bradley of Chaffee and Joe Smith of Whitewater. He works for DHL.