Births 8/27/17

Son to Andrew Walker Below and Brittany Elizabeth Kay Foster of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Name, Gabriel Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Foster is the daughter of Cheri Sue Foster and Timothy Charles Foster of Cape Girardeau. She works at Mercato Di Rodi in Cape Girardeau. Below is the son of the late Sandra Sue Below of Advance, Missouri, and Mary Below and the late James Joseph Below of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Rhodes 101 in Jackson.
Son to Andrew Duane and Tiffany Michele Moore of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:41 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Name Xander Duane. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Moore is the former Tiffany Maronay, daughter of Tonya Bailey of Sikeston and Bill Christman of Wappapello, Missouri. Moore is the son of Anita Moore and Ken Moore of Sikeston. He works at Moore's Collision.
Daughter to Jamie Lee Girard and Casey Lynn Kennedy of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Name, Dakota Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third daughter. Kennedy is the daughter of Tex and Kelly Kennedy of Centralia, Washington. Girard is the son of Virginia Girard of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Rubbermaid.
Daughter to Benton Ross and Stephanie Nicole Lemmons of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:07 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Name, Archer Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lemmons is the former Stephanie Beck, daughter of Lee Ann Hough of Sikeston. She is treatment court administrator with the 33rd Judicial Circuit. Lemmons is the son of Glenn and Nancy Lemmons of Sikeston. He is employed by Lemmons Farms.
Son to Brendan David Smith and Morgan Ellen Keys of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Name, Spencer Levi. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Keys is the daughter of Kevin and Julie Keys of Delta. Smith is the son of Marcia and Larry Bradley of Chaffee and Joe Smith of Whitewater. He works for DHL.
