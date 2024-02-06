Births 8/27/17

Bland

Son to Elvaunte Dewayne Bland and Sierra Danielle Thompson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Name, Elvaunte Dewayne Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Thompson is the daughter of Angie Buckner-Thompson of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Danny and Dixie Thompson of Scott City. Bland is the son of Emily and Eric Thomas of Cape Girardeau. He is works at Red Lobster in Cape Girardeau.

Bandermann

Son to Ryan Jacob and Whitney Blair Bandermann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Name, Beau Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Bandermann is the former Whitney Pingel, daughter of Dale and Rene Pingel of Cape Girardeau. She is assistant director of Footprints Pre-school at Lynwood Baptist Church. Bandermann is the son of Rick and Pam Bandermann of Cape Girardeau. He is a physical therapist and manager-operator of Rehab Services at Saint Francis Healthcare Systems.

Baker

Daughter to Norman Ray and Lindsay Marie Baker of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Name, Elsie Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Baker is the former Lindsay Randolph, daughter of Jan Randolph of Patton, Missouri. She is a creative services producer at FOX 23. Baker is the son of Norman and Kathy Baker of Benton. He is a captain with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.