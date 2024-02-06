Births 8/27/17

Son to Elvaunte Dewayne Bland and Sierra Danielle Thompson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Name, Elvaunte Dewayne Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Thompson is the daughter of Angie Buckner-Thompson of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Danny and Dixie Thompson of Scott City. Bland is the son of Emily and Eric Thomas of Cape Girardeau. He is works at Red Lobster in Cape Girardeau.
Son to Ryan Jacob and Whitney Blair Bandermann of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Name, Beau Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Bandermann is the former Whitney Pingel, daughter of Dale and Rene Pingel of Cape Girardeau. She is assistant director of Footprints Pre-school at Lynwood Baptist Church. Bandermann is the son of Rick and Pam Bandermann of Cape Girardeau. He is a physical therapist and manager-operator of Rehab Services at Saint Francis Healthcare Systems.
Daughter to Norman Ray and Lindsay Marie Baker of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Name, Elsie Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Baker is the former Lindsay Randolph, daughter of Jan Randolph of Patton, Missouri. She is a creative services producer at FOX 23. Baker is the son of Norman and Kathy Baker of Benton. He is a captain with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Daughter to Matthew Thomas and Holly Shae Seyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Name, Sadie Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seyer is the former Holly Limbaugh, daughter of Shamela Armour of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jeff Limbaugh of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a customer support specialist with Sherpa. Seyer is the son of Tammy Seyer and Neal Seyer of Oran, Missouri. He is business operations manager for Midwest Organics.
Daughter to Damian Lashawn Glispie and Roykinnia Jeanette Cooper of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Name, Sayyora Amina'Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Cooper is the daughter of Lakadra Brown of Jackson. Glispie is the son of Willie Glispie of Sikeston, Missouri, and Sylvia Glispie of Lilbourn, Missouri.
Son to Benjamin Michael and Amelia Jean Pyles of Matthews, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Name, Gerrit Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Pyles is the former Amelia Porter, daughter of Erwin Porter of Cape Girardeau and Kimberly Porter of New Madrid, Missouri. She works for SRG Global. Pyles is the son of Michael Pyles and Deborah Pyles of Matthews. He is employed by the city of Matthews.
