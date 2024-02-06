Births 8-25-22

Miller

Son to Austin and Natalie Miller of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:39 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Name, Maddox Tate. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miller is the daughter of Kirk Mueller and Christie Mueller of Jackson. She works for the Oran (Missouri) School District. Miller is the son of Steve Miller of Advance and Lana Pixley of Dexter, Missouri. He works for Delta Inc.

Wright

Daughter to Tyree Wright II and Toni Shavers of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:31 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Name, Truth Jane. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Shavers is the daughter of the late Roger Lee Shavers and the late Kimberly Jane Poole. Wright is the son of Tyree Wright of Elsmere, Kentucky, and Ramona Victoria Coats of Cape Girardeau. He works at Dollar General.

Wade

Son to Tearmond Wade and Candace Dodd of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:25 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Name, Tatum Kobe. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Sixth child, third son. Dodd is the daughter of Lisa Dodd and John Dodd of Jackson. Wade is the son of Thurman Ayers of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Paula Wade of Cape Girardeau. He works for Rent SEMO.