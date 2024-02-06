Births 8-25-22

Son to Austin and Natalie Miller of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:39 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Name, Maddox Tate. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miller is the daughter of Kirk Mueller and Christie Mueller of Jackson. She works for the Oran (Missouri) School District. Miller is the son of Steve Miller of Advance and Lana Pixley of Dexter, Missouri. He works for Delta Inc.
Daughter to Tyree Wright II and Toni Shavers of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:31 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Name, Truth Jane. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Shavers is the daughter of the late Roger Lee Shavers and the late Kimberly Jane Poole. Wright is the son of Tyree Wright of Elsmere, Kentucky, and Ramona Victoria Coats of Cape Girardeau. He works at Dollar General.
Son to Tearmond Wade and Candace Dodd of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:25 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Name, Tatum Kobe. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Sixth child, third son. Dodd is the daughter of Lisa Dodd and John Dodd of Jackson. Wade is the son of Thurman Ayers of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Paula Wade of Cape Girardeau. He works for Rent SEMO.
Son to Joshua and Kelli Conklin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Name, Kolson Paul. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Conklin is the daughter of Jeff and Jane Bowlby of Sparta, Illinois. Conklin is the son of Terry and Deanna Conklin of Jackson.
Son to Isiah Douglas and Erin Lacey of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Name, Leo Jeremy. Weight, 6 pounds, 7.8 ounces. First child. Lacey is the daughter of Jessica Hupp and Phillip Hupp of Benton, Missouri. She works at Rhodes 101. Douglas is the son of Audrey Van Pelt of Jackson and Derek Mudge of Jackson. He works at Food Giant.
Daughter to Trey and Chloe Wadley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:31 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Name, Adeline Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Wadley is the daughter of Kyle West and Jennifer West of Jackson. Wadley is the son of Dave Wadley and Rhonda Wadley of Cape Girardeau. He serves in the U.S. Army.
