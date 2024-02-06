Births 8-23-20

Livingston

Son to Kaycee Renee Kirchdoerfer of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:34 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Name, Lawson Reed Livingston. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Ms. Kirchdoerfer is the former Kaycee Livingston, daughter of Eston and Tracy Livingston of Whitewater.

Wilson

Son to Eric Warden and Whitney Brooke Wilson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:41 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Name, Cavanaugh Warden. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Wilson is the former Whitney Rasor, daughter of John and Karen Rasor of Dexter, Missouri. She is a social worker at Saint Francis Medical Center. Wilson is the son of Calvin and Linda Wilson of Dexter. He works in health and safety for Verdesian.

Jackson

Daughter to Mikela Tanzanta Jackson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Name, Brookelynn Marsha Taylor. Weight, 4 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Jackson is the daughter of Kimberly Amerson of Sikeston and Michael Jackson of East Prairie, Missouri. She works for Crossroads In-Home Care.

Allen