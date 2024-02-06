Births 8-23-20

Son to Kaycee Renee Kirchdoerfer of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:34 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Name, Lawson Reed Livingston. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Ms. Kirchdoerfer is the former Kaycee Livingston, daughter of Eston and Tracy Livingston of Whitewater.
Son to Eric Warden and Whitney Brooke Wilson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:41 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Name, Cavanaugh Warden. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Wilson is the former Whitney Rasor, daughter of John and Karen Rasor of Dexter, Missouri. She is a social worker at Saint Francis Medical Center. Wilson is the son of Calvin and Linda Wilson of Dexter. He works in health and safety for Verdesian.
Jackson
Daughter to Mikela Tanzanta Jackson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Name, Brookelynn Marsha Taylor. Weight, 4 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Jackson is the daughter of Kimberly Amerson of Sikeston and Michael Jackson of East Prairie, Missouri. She works for Crossroads In-Home Care.
Allen
Daughter to Kenneth Ray Sr. and Kimberly Diane Allen of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:17 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Name, Kimberly Rae. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Seventh child, first daughter. Mrs. Allen is the former Kimberly Appleton, daughter of Delores Appleton of Sikeston, Missouri and the late Roland Appleton. She is a stay-at-home mother. Allen is the son of Allen Rodgers of Charleston and Terri Cross of Charleston. He is a farmhand at Paragon Farms.
Featherston
Daughter to Matthew Wayne and Mary Allison Festherston of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:34 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Name, Brynlee Faith. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Featherston is the former Mary Chesnut, daughter of Bob and Teresa Berfanger of Wentzville, Missouri. She is a teacher at Jackson R-2 School District. Featherston is the son of David and Robin Featherston of Cape Girardeau. He is manager at Sam's Club.
Reynolds
Daughter to Jonathan Wayne Reynolds and Amanda Sue Johnson of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:22 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Name, Lydia Rayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Ms. Johnson is the daughter of Robert and Cindy Johnson of Olive Branch, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. Reynolds is the son of Jonathan and Ashley Reynolds of Stiritz, Illinois. He works at Jones Service Station in Olive Branch.
Linhart
Daughter to Kaitlyn Michele Linhart of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:08 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Name, McKenzie Michele. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Ms. Linhart is the daughter of Jerry and Michele Linhart of Cape Girardeau. She works in in-home care.
