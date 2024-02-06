All sections
August 22, 2019

Births 8/22/19

Son to Matthew and Megan Lang of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Name, Asher Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lang is the daughter of Lori Williams of Jackson and the late Ted Williams. She is a registered nurse at Silver Springs Surgery Center. Lang is the son of Roger and Lisa Lang of Jackson. He is a driver/dispatcher with Byran Lang Trucking...

Southeast Missourian

Lang

Son to Matthew and Megan Lang of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Name, Asher Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lang is the daughter of Lori Williams of Jackson and the late Ted Williams. She is a registered nurse at Silver Springs Surgery Center. Lang is the son of Roger and Lisa Lang of Jackson. He is a driver/dispatcher with Byran Lang Trucking.

Rapisardo

Daughter to Nicholas and Jessica Rapisardo of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:44 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Name, Lennon Jae. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Rapisardo is the daughter of Thomas Jung and Joanne Jung of St. Peters, Missouri. She works for Medline Industries. Rapisardo is the son of Robert Rapisardo and Tamera Rapisardo of St. Louis. He is employed by US Foods.

Births
