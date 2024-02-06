Births 8/22/19

Son to Matthew and Megan Lang of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Name, Asher Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lang is the daughter of Lori Williams of Jackson and the late Ted Williams. She is a registered nurse at Silver Springs Surgery Center. Lang is the son of Roger and Lisa Lang of Jackson. He is a driver/dispatcher with Byran Lang Trucking...