Births 8/21/17

Kingery

Daughter to Cherokee Cheyenne Kingery of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Name, Arabella Elaine. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Kingery is the daughter of Susan Mitchell and William Hutchinson of Perryville, Missouri. She is employed by Marble Hill City Hall.

Jessup

Son to Hunter Ryan and Jessica Sue Jessup of Old Appleton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Name, Bo Douglas. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jessup is the former Jessica McCallister, daughter of Darren and Patti McCallister of Jackson. Jessup is the son of Lynette and Kevin Callahan of Jackson and Michael Jessup of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Columbia Construction.

Hutson

Son to Jeremy Lloyd and Bailey Dawn Hutson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Name, Brynex Wayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hutson is the former Bailey McDowell, daughter of Todd and Shelly McDowell of Jackson. She is employed by Super Styles. Hutson is the son of Phillip and Barb Hutson of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Pepsi MidAmerica.

Grubbs

Twins to Rodger Dale Grubbs and Alecia Nicole Acuff of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Son, Rodger Dale III, was born at 4:23 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Daughter, Roselynn Sawyer, was born at 5:19 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third and fourth children, second son and second daughter. Acuff is the daughter of Dana Acuff and Geri Acuff of Sikeston. She is employed by Walmart. Grubbs is the son of Sherry Grubbs and Rodger Grubbs of Patton, Missouri.

Davis

Son to Ameadre Thomas Earl Davis and Alexis Nicole Knapp of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Name, Ameris Alphonse. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Knapp is the daughter of Niesha Ussery of St. Charles, Missouri, and Eric Knapp of Potosi, Missouri. Davis is the son of Rodney Samels of Raymond, Mississippi, and Veronica Bermudez of Chicago. He is employed by Unimin.