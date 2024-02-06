Births 8/21/17

Daughter to Cherokee Cheyenne Kingery of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Name, Arabella Elaine. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Kingery is the daughter of Susan Mitchell and William Hutchinson of Perryville, Missouri. She is employed by Marble Hill City Hall.
Son to Hunter Ryan and Jessica Sue Jessup of Old Appleton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Name, Bo Douglas. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jessup is the former Jessica McCallister, daughter of Darren and Patti McCallister of Jackson. Jessup is the son of Lynette and Kevin Callahan of Jackson and Michael Jessup of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Columbia Construction.
Son to Jeremy Lloyd and Bailey Dawn Hutson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Name, Brynex Wayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hutson is the former Bailey McDowell, daughter of Todd and Shelly McDowell of Jackson. She is employed by Super Styles. Hutson is the son of Phillip and Barb Hutson of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Pepsi MidAmerica.
Twins to Rodger Dale Grubbs and Alecia Nicole Acuff of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Son, Rodger Dale III, was born at 4:23 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Daughter, Roselynn Sawyer, was born at 5:19 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third and fourth children, second son and second daughter. Acuff is the daughter of Dana Acuff and Geri Acuff of Sikeston. She is employed by Walmart. Grubbs is the son of Sherry Grubbs and Rodger Grubbs of Patton, Missouri.
Son to Ameadre Thomas Earl Davis and Alexis Nicole Knapp of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Name, Ameris Alphonse. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Knapp is the daughter of Niesha Ussery of St. Charles, Missouri, and Eric Knapp of Potosi, Missouri. Davis is the son of Rodney Samels of Raymond, Mississippi, and Veronica Bermudez of Chicago. He is employed by Unimin.
Daughter to Mayank and Aeriel Nicole Sood of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:46 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Name, Ambellina Mishika. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sood is the former Aeriel Fisher, daughter of Cheri Fisher. Sood is the son of Ramma Rani.
Daughter to Ricky Lee and Angela Renee Welker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:47 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Name, Gracelynn Renee. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Welker is the former Angela Fulton.
Son to Steven Lee and Jami Leigh Williamsen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Name, Aiden Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Williamsen is the former Jami Bouge, daughter of Don and Paula Bouge of Oran, Missouri. She is a registered dental hygienist at Fox Family Dental. Williamsen is the son of David and Debbie Williamsen of Marshall, Missouri. He is a water-treatment operator with Public Water Supply District No. 2.
Son to Kevin Michael and Jill Marie Holzum of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:05 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Name, Connor Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Holzum is the former Jill Zoellner, daughter of Steve and Gail Zoellner of Perryville, Missouri. Holzum is the son of Melvin and Dianne Holzum of Leopold, Missouri.
Daughter to William James and Sarah Elizabeth Nelson of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:36 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Name, Landree Elise. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Nelson is the former Sarah Elfrink, daughter of Stan Elfrink and Tracy Elfrink of Dexter, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Nelson is the son of Gary Nelson and Linda Nelson of Advance. He is a firefighter/emergency-medical technician with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Son to Jacob Todd Williamson and Taylor Elizabeth Gilmore of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:41 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Name, Holland Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Gilmore is the daughter of Jayna and Mark Williams of Sikeston and Hugh and Stephanie Gilmore of Advance, Missouri. She is employed by Fox Haven Country Club. Williamson is the son of Jeffery and Yvonne Williamson of Matthews, Missouri. He is employed by Steward Steel.