Births 8-20-23

Son to Justin Michael and Tiffany Marie Wibbenmeyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:36 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023. Name, Harrison Reed. Weight, 6 pounds 7.3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wibbenmeyer is the former Tiffany Nation, daughter of Paul and Sarah Nation of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Wibbenmeyer is the son of Bob and Sharon Wibbenmeyer of Uniontown, Missouri, and Judilynn and Joe Sanzone of Pocomoke City, Maryland. He works at Vintage Software LLC.
Son to Dayveion Jayvar and Micah Unique Graham of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:09 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023. Name, Javeion Rashad. Weight, 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Graham is the former Micah Treadwell, daughter of Adrienne and Johnnie Treadwell of Cape Girardeau. She works at Schnucks. Graham is the son of Nakaska Graham of St. Louis. He works at Rubbermaid.
Son to Clint Lee and Ashlei Jo Eastman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:40 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023. Name, Maverick Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Seventh child, fourth son. Mrs. Eastman is the former Ashlei East, daughter of Rick East of Cape Girardeau and Donna and David Sanders of Cape Girardeau. She works at the Cape Girardeau County Health Department. Eastman is the son of Brent Eastman of Cape Girardeau and Mary Eastman of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at H&R Alarms.
Son to Jacob Lee Brown and Casey Marie Rupert of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:22 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023. Name, Lane Wyatt. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Rupert is the daughter of Rick and Kathy Rupert of Sikeston. She is a receptionist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Brown is the son of Stephanie Howard of East Prairie, Missouri. He is a tire technician/mechanic with Delta Growers.
Daughter to Chase Caldwell and Brittany Lynn Vaughan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Name, Sunny Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Vaughan is the former Brittany Brown, daughter of Johnny and Regina Brown of Dexter, Missouri. Vaughan is the son of Rickey and Tammy Vaughan of Klondike, Texas. He works at Security Alarms of America.
Daughter to Allen Michael and Kendra Raynell Pullett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:14 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Name, Kennedy Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Pullett is the former Kendra Carter, daughter of Yolanda Carter of Cape Girardeau and Greg Robinson of Thebes, Illinois. She is a licensed practical nurse at Crosstrails Medical Center. Pullett is the son of Everett and Kimberly Roberson of Mounds, Illinois. He is a employment specialist with CP SEMO.
Son to Bradley Allen Mott and Lindsey Diane Glastetter of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:53 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Name, Hudson Allen. Weight, 2 pounds, 12.5 ounces. First child. Glastetter is the daughter of Karl Glastetter of Chaffee, Missouri, and Shelly Grovenor of Cape Girardeau. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Mott is the son of David and Christy Mott of Scott City. He works at Cape Electrical Supply.
Son to Michael Brandon and Kayla Marie Calhoun of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023. Name, Kaisen Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Calhoun is the former Kayla Treece, daughter of Scott and Jodi Treece of Wolf Lake. Calhoun is a laborer with E.T. Simonds.
Daughter to Drake Allen and Taylor Michelle Kesler of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Name, Wrenley Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Kesler is the former Taylor VanPool, daughter of Paul and Melanie VanPool of Sikeston. She is a licensed practical nurse with Delta Home Health. Kesler is the son of Eric and Kim Kesler of Oran, Missouri. He is a loan officer at First State Bank and Trust.
Son to Meagan D. Sellers of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Name, Lincoln Maverick. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Sellers is the daughter of Kim and Tony Edwin of Jackson. She is a cashier at Kidd's Gas Station.
Daughter to Jacob Bradley and Dru Nicole Leet of Jackson, 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Name, Scottie Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Leet is the former Dru Haertling, daughter of Brad Haertling of Jackson and Lori Haertling of Cape Girardeau. She is a consultant with Deloitte. Leet is the son of Greg and Vicki Leet of Cape Girardeau. He is an optometrist with Leet Eyecare.
Daughter to Hunter William and Hailey Marie Roney of Desloge, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Name, Emryn Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Roney is the former Hailey Thomas, daughter of Zac (Angie) Thomas of Perryville, Missouri, and Christy (Chad) Edwards of Perryville. Roney is the son of Billy and Angie Roney of Bonne Terre, Missouri. He is a mechanic with Bulk Transport Company.
Daughter to Robert Jr. and Holly Michelle Garces of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:22 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Name, Delayna Faith. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Garces is the former Holly True, daughter of Curtis and Carman True of Sikeston. Garces is the son of Robert and Maria Garces of Sikeston, He works for the state of Missouri.
Daughter to William Michael and Emalee Ann Fowler of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:31 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Name, Ada Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Fowler is the former Emalee Skinner, daughter of Traci and Russ Skinner of Sikeston. Fowler is the son of Donna and Nicky Leland of Tiptonville, Tennessee. He is a boat watchman for ADM.
Daughter to Kyle O'Brian and Taylor Kathleen Taylor of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:27 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Name, Sophie Gloria. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Taylor is the former Taylor Poore, daughter of Curtis and Kelly Poore of Jackson. She is a teacher at Jackson High School. Taylor is the son of Michelle Brown of Jackson. He is manager of Show Me Truck Equipment.
Daughter to Lamont Montrell Jackson and Anica Kathleen Paris of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:13 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Name, Lyrik Monae. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Paris is the daughter of Tobias Paris of Atlanta, Georgia, and Takaya Rowe of Sikeston. She works at Orgill. Jackson is the son of Ricardo Bennett of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Crystal Jackson of Macon, Georgia.
Daughter to Eric Holloway and Stephanie Rudnicki of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Name, Armani Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Rudnicki is the daughter of Steve and Lisa Rudnicki of New Madrid, Missouri. Holloway is the son of Rose Jackson of Cape Girardeau. The couple works at the Southeast Missourian.
