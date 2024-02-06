Births 8-20-23

Wibbenmeyer

Son to Justin Michael and Tiffany Marie Wibbenmeyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:36 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023. Name, Harrison Reed. Weight, 6 pounds 7.3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wibbenmeyer is the former Tiffany Nation, daughter of Paul and Sarah Nation of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Wibbenmeyer is the son of Bob and Sharon Wibbenmeyer of Uniontown, Missouri, and Judilynn and Joe Sanzone of Pocomoke City, Maryland. He works at Vintage Software LLC.

Graham

Son to Dayveion Jayvar and Micah Unique Graham of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:09 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023. Name, Javeion Rashad. Weight, 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Graham is the former Micah Treadwell, daughter of Adrienne and Johnnie Treadwell of Cape Girardeau. She works at Schnucks. Graham is the son of Nakaska Graham of St. Louis. He works at Rubbermaid.

Eastman

Son to Clint Lee and Ashlei Jo Eastman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:40 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023. Name, Maverick Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Seventh child, fourth son. Mrs. Eastman is the former Ashlei East, daughter of Rick East of Cape Girardeau and Donna and David Sanders of Cape Girardeau. She works at the Cape Girardeau County Health Department. Eastman is the son of Brent Eastman of Cape Girardeau and Mary Eastman of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at H&R Alarms.

Brown

Son to Jacob Lee Brown and Casey Marie Rupert of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:22 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023. Name, Lane Wyatt. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Rupert is the daughter of Rick and Kathy Rupert of Sikeston. She is a receptionist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Brown is the son of Stephanie Howard of East Prairie, Missouri. He is a tire technician/mechanic with Delta Growers.

Vaughan

Daughter to Chase Caldwell and Brittany Lynn Vaughan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Name, Sunny Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Vaughan is the former Brittany Brown, daughter of Johnny and Regina Brown of Dexter, Missouri. Vaughan is the son of Rickey and Tammy Vaughan of Klondike, Texas. He works at Security Alarms of America.

Pullett

Daughter to Allen Michael and Kendra Raynell Pullett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:14 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Name, Kennedy Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Pullett is the former Kendra Carter, daughter of Yolanda Carter of Cape Girardeau and Greg Robinson of Thebes, Illinois. She is a licensed practical nurse at Crosstrails Medical Center. Pullett is the son of Everett and Kimberly Roberson of Mounds, Illinois. He is a employment specialist with CP SEMO.

Mott

Son to Bradley Allen Mott and Lindsey Diane Glastetter of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:53 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Name, Hudson Allen. Weight, 2 pounds, 12.5 ounces. First child. Glastetter is the daughter of Karl Glastetter of Chaffee, Missouri, and Shelly Grovenor of Cape Girardeau. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Mott is the son of David and Christy Mott of Scott City. He works at Cape Electrical Supply.

Calhoun

Son to Michael Brandon and Kayla Marie Calhoun of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023. Name, Kaisen Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Calhoun is the former Kayla Treece, daughter of Scott and Jodi Treece of Wolf Lake. Calhoun is a laborer with E.T. Simonds.