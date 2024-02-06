Births 8-20-21

Daughter to Robert Mithcell Cobb and Stephany Nicole Diamond of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021. Name, Phoenix Dior. Weight, 7 pounds. 9 ounces. Third daughter. Diamond is the daughter of Michelle Diamond of Cape Girardeau. Cobb is the son of Mark and Diane Cobb of Vanduser, Missouri. He works for TAG Truck Center.
Daughter to Timothy Wayne and Christa Beth Guzman of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021. Name, Saphria Izabella Sophia. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Guzman is the former Christa Britt, daughter of Richard and Dawn Kell of East Prairie and Chris and Susan Britt of East Prairie. She works for East Prairie R-II School District. Guzman is the son of Robert and Nichole Guzman of Oran, Missouri. He words for Good Year Tire.
Daughter to Levi Hunter and Cassie Ann Dennis of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:33 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Name, Brooklynn Hunter. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Dennis is the former Cassie Essner, daughter of Mark and Anita Essner of Scott City. She is a recreation coordinator with the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. Dennis is the son of Pete and Carol Dennis of Oran. He is a field specialist with Cortera Agriscience.
Daughter to Michael Brandon and Kayla Marie Calhoun of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:51 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Name, Landreigh Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Calhoun is the former Kayla Treece, daughter of Scott and Jodi Treece of Wolf Lake.
Daughter to Wade Andrew and Nicole Leigh Pecord of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:01 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Name, Mallory Jayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Pecord is the former Nicole Rich, daughter of Sheryl and John Rich of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Pecord is the son Jerry Pecord of Miller City, Illinois, and Cacey Bright of Cape Girardeau. He is a farmer.
Son to John Paul and Amanda Marie Hamm of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:29 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Name, John Ralph. Weight, 8 pounds. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Hamm is the former Amanda Essner, daughter of Ralph and Donna Essner of Kelso, Missouri. She is a nurse practioner with Cape Cardiology Group. Hamm is the son of Larry and Paulette Hamm of New Hamburg, Missouri. He is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Brandon Michael Naucke and Jenna Lyn Garland of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:41 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Name, Jack David. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Garland is the daughter of Jackie and Jennifer Garland of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works at Madison Medical Center. Naucke is the son of David and Michelle Naucke of Crystal City, Missouri. He works at Madison County Ambulance District.
Son to Coltan Alec and Lauren Nicole Johns of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Name, Fischer Koe, Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Johns is the former Lauren Kranawetter, daughter of Kim and Kelly Kranawetter of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Johns is the son of Larry and Debbie Johns of Jackson. He is a purchasing agent at Cape Electrical Supply.
Son to Justice Chanell Carlock of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:52 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Name, Julius Keshun. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Carlock is the daughter of Corliss Carlock of Carbondale, Illinois and Jamie Criglar of New Madrid, Missouri.
Son to Dawson Kordell Ohlmutz and Kirsten Nicole Woeltje of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:41 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Name, Waylon Alexander. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Woeltje is the daughter of Mike and Lori Woeltje of Jackson. Ohlmutz is the son of Brian and Jennifer Simmons of Scott City. He works at BG's Deli.
Son to Bryan Austin Clayton and Bailie Marie Chidester of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:55 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Name, Beckett Austin. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Chidester is the daughter of Brandon Wendi Chidester of Sikeston and Audra and Bradley Hayden of Benton, Missouri. She works at Bootheel Counseling Services. Clayton is the son of Billy Clayton of Sikeston and Gayla and Tim Mooney of Matthews, Missouri. He works at C&C Motorsports.
Son to Ty Joseph Ours and Megan Leigh Mynatt of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:54 a.m., Saturday, Aug, 7, 2021. Name, Weston Riley Cole. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mynatt is the daughter of Sharon Mynatt of Springfield, Missouri. She is a patient care tech at Southeast Hospital. Ours is the son of Travis and Carol Ours of Parkersburg, West Virginia. He is an operator at ABD Companies.
Twin daughters to Samuel Leming and Katie Sue McGinty of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Faith Olive was born at 7:12 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Grace Fern was born at 7:13 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Second and third daughters. Mrs. McGinty is the former Katie Buerck, daughter of Michael Buerck and Suzie Bruckerhoff of Perryville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. McGinty is the son of Chuck McGinty and Laura McGinty of Cape Girardeau. He is a jeweler at C.P. McGinty Jewelers.
Son to Daimion Sterling Jackson and Shukria Trezjnde Patterson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Name, Daimion Sterling Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Patterson is the daughter of Sherikia Patterson of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified nurse's aid at the Lutheran Home. Jackson is son of Bruce Betts, Sheri Jackson and Sharon Betts, all of Cape Girardeau.
Son to James Nolan and Kacie Rae Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:03 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Name, Rowan James. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davis is the former Kacie Kapp, daughter of Brian and Kim Kapp of Jackson. Davis is the son of James Davis of Deweyville, Texas, and Lisa Hicks of Wichita Falls, Texas. He is a trucker driver with Gilster-Mary Lee.
Son to William D. and Kayla D. Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:19 p.m., Monday. Aug. 9, 2021. Name, Asher James. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the former Kayla Green, daughter of Jerry Green and the late Lisa Green of Marble Hill, Missouri. Martin is the son of Paula and David Stoops of Cape Girardeau and the late Brent Martin of Jackson. The couple works at Chateau Retirement Home.
Son to Gabriel Shawn and Morgan Alizabeth Kielhofner of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:50 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Name, Brooks Liam. Weight, 6 pounds, 15.4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kielhofner is the former Morgan Grigsby, daughter of Tim and Stephanie Grigsby of West Frankfort, Illinois. She is marketing coordinator at Electric Support Systems. Kiehlhofner is the son of Chris and Gaynel Kielhofner of Oran, Missouri. He is a self-employed farmer.
Son to Dorothy Ann Woodring of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:37 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Name, King Ace. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth son. Woodring works at JC Penney.
Daughter to Cody Michael and Emily Grace Harris of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:29 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Name, Ayla Clare. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Harris is the former Emily Elfrink, daughter of Harlan and Julie Elfrink of Leopold. She works for Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois. Harris is the son of Eric and April Harris of Jackson. He works at Harris Body and Frame in Jackson.
Son to Dylan and Alexandra Martin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:32 a.m., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Name, Wyatt Todd. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the daughter of Todd and Kimberly Braggins of Rochester, New York. She is in insurance sales at State Farm Insurance. Martin is the son of David and Aimee Martin of Gordonville. He is a diesel mechanic with Southern Illinois Motor Express.
Daughter to Kirsten May Jones of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:07 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Name, Nevaeh Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Jones is the daughter of Laurel J. Jones of Poplar Bluff and Melissa Collins of Scott City.
Son to Jenna D. May of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:04 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Name, Kaiden Hunter-Alex. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. May is the daughter of Aleisha Petties of McClure. She works at Golden Corral.
