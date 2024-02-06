Births 8-20-21

Cobb

Daughter to Robert Mithcell Cobb and Stephany Nicole Diamond of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021. Name, Phoenix Dior. Weight, 7 pounds. 9 ounces. Third daughter. Diamond is the daughter of Michelle Diamond of Cape Girardeau. Cobb is the son of Mark and Diane Cobb of Vanduser, Missouri. He works for TAG Truck Center.

Guzman

Daughter to Timothy Wayne and Christa Beth Guzman of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021. Name, Saphria Izabella Sophia. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Guzman is the former Christa Britt, daughter of Richard and Dawn Kell of East Prairie and Chris and Susan Britt of East Prairie. She works for East Prairie R-II School District. Guzman is the son of Robert and Nichole Guzman of Oran, Missouri. He words for Good Year Tire.

Dennis

Daughter to Levi Hunter and Cassie Ann Dennis of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:33 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Name, Brooklynn Hunter. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Dennis is the former Cassie Essner, daughter of Mark and Anita Essner of Scott City. She is a recreation coordinator with the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. Dennis is the son of Pete and Carol Dennis of Oran. He is a field specialist with Cortera Agriscience.

Calhoun

Daughter to Michael Brandon and Kayla Marie Calhoun of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:51 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Name, Landreigh Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Calhoun is the former Kayla Treece, daughter of Scott and Jodi Treece of Wolf Lake.

Pecord

Daughter to Wade Andrew and Nicole Leigh Pecord of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:01 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Name, Mallory Jayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Pecord is the former Nicole Rich, daughter of Sheryl and John Rich of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Pecord is the son Jerry Pecord of Miller City, Illinois, and Cacey Bright of Cape Girardeau. He is a farmer.

Hamm

Son to John Paul and Amanda Marie Hamm of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:29 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Name, John Ralph. Weight, 8 pounds. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Hamm is the former Amanda Essner, daughter of Ralph and Donna Essner of Kelso, Missouri. She is a nurse practioner with Cape Cardiology Group. Hamm is the son of Larry and Paulette Hamm of New Hamburg, Missouri. He is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Naucke

Son to Brandon Michael Naucke and Jenna Lyn Garland of Fredericktown, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:41 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Name, Jack David. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Garland is the daughter of Jackie and Jennifer Garland of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works at Madison Medical Center. Naucke is the son of David and Michelle Naucke of Crystal City, Missouri. He works at Madison County Ambulance District.

Johns

Son to Coltan Alec and Lauren Nicole Johns of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Name, Fischer Koe, Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Johns is the former Lauren Kranawetter, daughter of Kim and Kelly Kranawetter of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Johns is the son of Larry and Debbie Johns of Jackson. He is a purchasing agent at Cape Electrical Supply.

Carlock

Son to Justice Chanell Carlock of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:52 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Name, Julius Keshun. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Carlock is the daughter of Corliss Carlock of Carbondale, Illinois and Jamie Criglar of New Madrid, Missouri.

Ohlmutz

Son to Dawson Kordell Ohlmutz and Kirsten Nicole Woeltje of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:41 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Name, Waylon Alexander. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Woeltje is the daughter of Mike and Lori Woeltje of Jackson. Ohlmutz is the son of Brian and Jennifer Simmons of Scott City. He works at BG's Deli.

Clayton

Son to Bryan Austin Clayton and Bailie Marie Chidester of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:55 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Name, Beckett Austin. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Chidester is the daughter of Brandon Wendi Chidester of Sikeston and Audra and Bradley Hayden of Benton, Missouri. She works at Bootheel Counseling Services. Clayton is the son of Billy Clayton of Sikeston and Gayla and Tim Mooney of Matthews, Missouri. He works at C&C Motorsports.