Births 8/20/20

Englehart

Daughter to Edward Tomoaki Albert Englehart and Jamie Lee Gibson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Name, Amelia Nanaka Rose. Weight, 11 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ms. Gibson is the former Jamie Owen, daughter of Jeffrey and Phyllis Owen of Henderson, Kentucky. Englehart is the son of Wayne and Nobuko Englehart of Jackson. The couple works at Wal-Mart in Jackson.

Northcutt

Daughter to Scott Granville and Heather Kay Northcutt of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Name, Finley Blair. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Northcutt is the former Heather Neal, daughter of Sergio and Peggy Rodriguez of Parma, Missouri and Sharon Keith Collins of Malden, Missouri. She works at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Northcutt is the son of Charles and Beverly Northcutt of Cape Girardeau and Ruth Ann and Les Fields of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is self employed.

Barber

Daughter to Troy Michael Barber and Hayley LeeAnn Imparato of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:22 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Name, Nova Brynlee Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child.

Mayfield

Son to Ethan Michael Mayfield and Kimberly Lynn Johnson of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020. Name, Emmett Michael. Fourth child, second son. Johnson is a mail clerk at Saint Francis Medical Center. Mayfield is a carpenter at Millstone Weber.

Davis

Daughter to Thomas Maxie Davis and Christine Elizabeth Bone of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Name, Ronni Jeanne. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Bone is the daughter of Nancy Bone of St. Louis, She is a neuropshychological tech at Saint Francis Medical Center. Davis is the son of Steve and Edie Davis of Oak Ridge. He is a deputy with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.

McCall

Daughter to Cody Travis and Cera Ames McCall of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:29 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Name, Gracie Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. McCall is the former Cera Just, daughter of Christopher Sr. and Roxanna Just of Salem, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. McCall is the son of John and Kristy Lawniczak of Sedgewickville. He works for Beelman Trucking Company.

Stoops

Daughter to Thomas C. Stoops and Brittany N. Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Name, Josie Alissa. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Smith is the daughter of Kim Duckett of Jackson and Susan Smith of Hermann, Missouri. She works at Broussard's Cajun Cuisine. Stoops is the son of David Stoops of Gordonville and Dewanna Luebbers Stoops of Cape Girardeau. He works for Boulder Contracting.