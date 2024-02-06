Births 8/20/20

Daughter to Edward Tomoaki Albert Englehart and Jamie Lee Gibson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Name, Amelia Nanaka Rose. Weight, 11 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ms. Gibson is the former Jamie Owen, daughter of Jeffrey and Phyllis Owen of Henderson, Kentucky. Englehart is the son of Wayne and Nobuko Englehart of Jackson. The couple works at Wal-Mart in Jackson.
Daughter to Scott Granville and Heather Kay Northcutt of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Name, Finley Blair. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Northcutt is the former Heather Neal, daughter of Sergio and Peggy Rodriguez of Parma, Missouri and Sharon Keith Collins of Malden, Missouri. She works at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Northcutt is the son of Charles and Beverly Northcutt of Cape Girardeau and Ruth Ann and Les Fields of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is self employed.
Daughter to Troy Michael Barber and Hayley LeeAnn Imparato of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:22 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Name, Nova Brynlee Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child.
Son to Ethan Michael Mayfield and Kimberly Lynn Johnson of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020. Name, Emmett Michael. Fourth child, second son. Johnson is a mail clerk at Saint Francis Medical Center. Mayfield is a carpenter at Millstone Weber.
Daughter to Thomas Maxie Davis and Christine Elizabeth Bone of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Name, Ronni Jeanne. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Bone is the daughter of Nancy Bone of St. Louis, She is a neuropshychological tech at Saint Francis Medical Center. Davis is the son of Steve and Edie Davis of Oak Ridge. He is a deputy with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
Daughter to Cody Travis and Cera Ames McCall of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:29 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Name, Gracie Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. McCall is the former Cera Just, daughter of Christopher Sr. and Roxanna Just of Salem, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. McCall is the son of John and Kristy Lawniczak of Sedgewickville. He works for Beelman Trucking Company.
Daughter to Thomas C. Stoops and Brittany N. Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Name, Josie Alissa. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Smith is the daughter of Kim Duckett of Jackson and Susan Smith of Hermann, Missouri. She works at Broussard's Cajun Cuisine. Stoops is the son of David Stoops of Gordonville and Dewanna Luebbers Stoops of Cape Girardeau. He works for Boulder Contracting.
Son to Bejamin George and Crystal Gail Beel of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:33 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Name, August Benjamin. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Beel is the former Crystal Hency, daughter of the late Neal and Shirley Hency. She is an accountant with Mid-America Hotels Corporation. Beel is the son of Kevin and Cindy Beel of Leopold. He is a controls engineer at Nestle Purina.
Daughter to Brent Alan and Rachel Elizabeth Phillips of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Name, Wren Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Phillips is the former Rachel Moore, daughter of David and Michelle Moore of Oran. She is a paraoptometric with Obermark Eye Health Care. Phillips is the son of Rodney Phillips of Oran and Brian and Jennifer Vogel of Oran. He is an electrician at Shaffer Power.
Son to Faith Rachelle Groce of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:48 a.m, Monday, Aug. 9, 2020. Name, Malyki Wayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first son. Gore is the former Faith Struthers, daughter of Lora Kinnison of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Clayton Lee and Chelsie Ann Flowers of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Name, Nolen Clay. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Flowers is the former Chelsie Noles, daughter of Don and Lauri Noles of Sikeston, Missouri. Flowers is the son of Stan and Susan Flowers of Dexter. He works at Flowers Farms.
Son to Brandon Rashad Sr. and Lateisa Quvaum Mitchell of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Name, Brandon Rashad Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Mitchell is the former Lateisa Peet, daughter of Gregory Peet of Cape Girardeau and Jennifer Turner of St. Louis. Mitchell is the son of Robert and Betty Mitchell of Sikeston. He is a truck driver.
Daughter to Darius Harris and Hillary Chelsea Christina Tabb of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Name, Carina-Gracelynn Rosetta. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Tabb is the former Hillary Harris, daughter of Charlie and Teresa Green of Sikeston and the late Tracye Harris Green. She is a personal banker at Focus Bank. Tabb is the son of Manuel Tabb of Chicago and Devlyon Land of Chicago.
Daughter to Lance Patrick and Angela Patrice Fisher of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Name, Zoey Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Fisher is the former Angela Bertolina, daughter of Yvonne LeGrand of Benton and the late Mark Bertolina. She is a shift manager at Aldi. Fisher is the son of Bob Fisher. He is a grain elevator operator for Cargill.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.