Births 8/20/19

Hunter

Daughter to Ricky K.O. Hunter and Lacey Danielle Tankersley of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:05 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019. Name, Gypsy Reign. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Tankersley is the daughter of Beth Tankersley and Scott Tankersley of Advance. She is a clerk at Ross Minit Mart No. 7. Hunter is the son of Ruby Edwards of Cape Girardeau.

Lester-Goza

Son to Cameron Eugene Lester-Goza and Katlyn Paige Masters of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:57 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019. Name, Cameron Eugene. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Masters is the daughter of Keith Masters of Morley, Missouri, and Danielle Masters of Marion, Arkansas. She works at the Lutheran Home. Lester-Goza is the son of David Lester Sr. and Vanessa Jackson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Watami Steak House.

Comstock

Son to Zachary James and Ashley Paige Comstock of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:31 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019. Name, Jameson Conner. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Comstock is the former Ashley Rainwater, daughter of Chris and Angel Rainwater of Bloomfield, Missouri. Comstock is the son of Tim and Stacey Comstock of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by the U.S. Marine Corps.

Horrell

Daughter to Adam Harold and Ashley Marie Horrell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:53 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019. Name, Evelyn Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Horrell is the former Ashley Siebert, daughter of John and Geralyn Siebert of Chaffee, Missouri. She works for MFA Agri Services. Horrell is the son of Harold and Rose Horrell of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is an electrician with Electrical Contractors Inc.

Martin

Daughter to Joshua Travis and Melissa Dawn Martin, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:14 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019. Name, Madilynn Dawn. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the former Melissa Culberson, daughter of Mark and Theresa Culberson of Jackson. She is an optician at Success Vision Express. Martin is the son of the late Sharon Floyd. He is a leadman at Luhr Brothers Inc.

Peters

Son to Stacy and Jessica Peters of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Name, Talan Gregory. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Peters is the daughter of Lance and Mary Jane White of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and the late Alan Fallert. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Peters is the son of Greg and Glenda Peters of Marble Hill. He is an HVAC technician with Peters Service Co.

Martin

Daughter to Tyler and Sarah Martin of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Name, Bailey Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the daughter of Willard and Mary Keys Jr. of Gordonville. She is the human resources manager for Rollet Bros. Trucking. Martin is the son of Frank and Pamela Martin. He is a heavy-equipment operator.

Edmonds

Daughter to Tyler Edmonds and Katelyn Newell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:08 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Name, Addison Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 2.7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Newell is the daughter of Bill and Angel Newell of Friedheim. She works for Cape Regional Credit Union. Edmonds is the son of Boyd and Sherry Edmonds of Wittenberg, Missouri. He is employed by Complete Collision Center.

Unterreiner

Son to Aaron and Britnie Unterreiner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:58 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Name, August Albert. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Unterreiner is the daughter of Scott and Rebecca Wright of Gordonville and Jerry Jones of Oak Ridge. She is the manager of Rent SEMO. Unterreiner is the son of Sharon Unterreiner of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Albert Unterreiner. He works in sales at Cape Electric.

Rockhill

Daughter to Jonathan Kevin and Lauren Rachelle Rockhill of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:46 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019. Name, Ella Suzanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rockhill is the former Lauren Truitt, daughter of Troy and Jennifer Truitt of Birmingham, Alabama. Rockhill is the son of Kevin and Pattie Rockhill of Jackson. He works for Rockhill & Sons.

Powell

Son to Clayton Michael and Cassandra Lacey Powell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019. Name, Larkin John Mark. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Powell is the former Cassandra Bollinger, daughter of Jeff and Avis Bollinger of Burfordville. She is a speech-language pathologist at Jackson High School. Powell is the son of Tony and Cindy Powell of Sikeston, Missouri. He is an electrical engineer at AECI.

Orduna

Son to Alejandro Benjamin Orduna and Destiny Nicole Dyson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:04 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019. Name, Alejandro Benjamin Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Ms. Dyson is the daughter of Melody Smith of Sikeston. Orduna is the son of Cheryl Dickson of East Prairie, Missouri. He works at Stewart Steel.

Massie

Daughter to Antwoinette Marie Dupree of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:37 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019. Name, Draelynn Genai. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Ms. Dupree works at the Monticello House.