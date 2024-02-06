Births 8/20/19

Daughter to Ricky K.O. Hunter and Lacey Danielle Tankersley of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:05 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019. Name, Gypsy Reign. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Tankersley is the daughter of Beth Tankersley and Scott Tankersley of Advance. She is a clerk at Ross Minit Mart No. 7. Hunter is the son of Ruby Edwards of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Cameron Eugene Lester-Goza and Katlyn Paige Masters of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:57 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019. Name, Cameron Eugene. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Masters is the daughter of Keith Masters of Morley, Missouri, and Danielle Masters of Marion, Arkansas. She works at the Lutheran Home. Lester-Goza is the son of David Lester Sr. and Vanessa Jackson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Watami Steak House.
Son to Zachary James and Ashley Paige Comstock of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:31 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019. Name, Jameson Conner. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Comstock is the former Ashley Rainwater, daughter of Chris and Angel Rainwater of Bloomfield, Missouri. Comstock is the son of Tim and Stacey Comstock of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by the U.S. Marine Corps.
Daughter to Adam Harold and Ashley Marie Horrell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:53 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019. Name, Evelyn Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Horrell is the former Ashley Siebert, daughter of John and Geralyn Siebert of Chaffee, Missouri. She works for MFA Agri Services. Horrell is the son of Harold and Rose Horrell of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is an electrician with Electrical Contractors Inc.
Daughter to Joshua Travis and Melissa Dawn Martin, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:14 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019. Name, Madilynn Dawn. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the former Melissa Culberson, daughter of Mark and Theresa Culberson of Jackson. She is an optician at Success Vision Express. Martin is the son of the late Sharon Floyd. He is a leadman at Luhr Brothers Inc.
Son to Stacy and Jessica Peters of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Name, Talan Gregory. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Peters is the daughter of Lance and Mary Jane White of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and the late Alan Fallert. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Peters is the son of Greg and Glenda Peters of Marble Hill. He is an HVAC technician with Peters Service Co.
Daughter to Tyler and Sarah Martin of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Name, Bailey Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Martin is the daughter of Willard and Mary Keys Jr. of Gordonville. She is the human resources manager for Rollet Bros. Trucking. Martin is the son of Frank and Pamela Martin. He is a heavy-equipment operator.
Daughter to Tyler Edmonds and Katelyn Newell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:08 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Name, Addison Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 2.7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Newell is the daughter of Bill and Angel Newell of Friedheim. She works for Cape Regional Credit Union. Edmonds is the son of Boyd and Sherry Edmonds of Wittenberg, Missouri. He is employed by Complete Collision Center.
Son to Aaron and Britnie Unterreiner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:58 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Name, August Albert. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Unterreiner is the daughter of Scott and Rebecca Wright of Gordonville and Jerry Jones of Oak Ridge. She is the manager of Rent SEMO. Unterreiner is the son of Sharon Unterreiner of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Albert Unterreiner. He works in sales at Cape Electric.
Daughter to Jonathan Kevin and Lauren Rachelle Rockhill of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:46 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019. Name, Ella Suzanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rockhill is the former Lauren Truitt, daughter of Troy and Jennifer Truitt of Birmingham, Alabama. Rockhill is the son of Kevin and Pattie Rockhill of Jackson. He works for Rockhill & Sons.
Son to Clayton Michael and Cassandra Lacey Powell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:40 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019. Name, Larkin John Mark. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Powell is the former Cassandra Bollinger, daughter of Jeff and Avis Bollinger of Burfordville. She is a speech-language pathologist at Jackson High School. Powell is the son of Tony and Cindy Powell of Sikeston, Missouri. He is an electrical engineer at AECI.
Son to Alejandro Benjamin Orduna and Destiny Nicole Dyson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:04 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019. Name, Alejandro Benjamin Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Ms. Dyson is the daughter of Melody Smith of Sikeston. Orduna is the son of Cheryl Dickson of East Prairie, Missouri. He works at Stewart Steel.
Daughter to Antwoinette Marie Dupree of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:37 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019. Name, Draelynn Genai. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Ms. Dupree works at the Monticello House.
Son to Eric Rashad Jeffers and Tanyana Vinyette Ivy of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Name, Eric Rashad Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Ms. Ivy is the daughter of Lee Ivy Sr. of Cairo, Illinois, and Danielle Ivy of Jackson. She works at Public Partnership Group. Jeffers is the son of Jerome Johnson of Mounds, Illinois, and Debra Jeffers of Cairo. He works at Phillips 66.
Daughter to Scot Michael and Whitney Brooke Enderle of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Name, Ellen Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Enderle is the former Whitney West, daughter of Wink and Tammy West of Pocahontas. She is self-employed. Enderle is the son of Carol Enderle of Kelso, Missouri, and the late Herman Enderle. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Dakota Garrett Theodore and Danielle Lynne McMurphy of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:24 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019. Name, Garrett Theodore. Weight, 7 pounds, .45 ounces. First child. Mrs. McMurphy is the former Danielle Lambert, daughter of Don and Lisa Lambert of Jackson. She is a pharmacist at John's Pharmacy. McMurphy is the son of Sherry McMurphy of St. Peters, Missouri. He is a student at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Elijah Irvon and Briana Danielle Alford of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:12 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. Name, Samuel Irvon. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Alford is the former Briana Henry, daughter of Patrick Sr. and Jessica Henry of Essex, Missouri. Alford is the son of Rodney Alford of Jackson and Amber Alford of Cape Girardeau. He works at Northwestern Mutual.
Son to Blaine Scott and Kacey Ann Davis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:17 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. Name, Jack Tyler. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Davis is the former Kacey Shultz, daughter of Randy and Kim Shultz of Jackson. She works at Kaleidoscope Kids In-home Preschool. Davis is the son of Wayne Davis of East Prairie, Missouri, and Mary and Joe Mulfeld of Oak Ridge. He a physical therapist assistant at Health Facilities
Daughter to Justin William and Casey Lynn Quade of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:08 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019. Name, Emilia Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Quade is the former Casey Hatton, daughter of Jeff Hutton of Delta and Rhonda Rouch of Bloomfield, Missouri. She works at Jackson Junior High School. Quade is the son of John and Ann Quade of Jackson. He works at Shaefer's Electrical Enclosures.
Son to Curtis Ryan and Amanda Lynette Moore of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019. Name, Logan James. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Moore is the former Amanda Price, daughter of Devin Price and Mara Hernandez of Tucson, Arizona. She works for Big River Communications. Moore is the son of Harold and Robin Moore of Cape Girardeau. He is a barber at Ryan's Barber Shop.
Daughter to Jailynn Ashlei Isbell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:32 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019. Name, Londyn Renae. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Ms. Isbell is the daughter of Matt Wapher of California and Traci Isbell of Harrisburg, Illinois.
Daughter to Brandon Mitchell and Rebecca Elisabeth Sides of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Name, Charlotte Elaine. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Sides is the former Rebecca Lutes, daughter of Jeff and Susan Lutes of Highland, Illinois. She is a music teacher at East Elementary School in Jackson. Sides is the son of Steve and Anna Sides of Ballwin, Missouri and Bernadette Hill of Valles Mines, Missouri. He is an estimator at Van Matre GMC Buick.
Daughter to Brad Allan and Kasey Lynn Pitts of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Name, Rogue Lynn Kay. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Pitts is the former Kasey Welker, daughter of Kay Thompson and John Welker of Altenburg, Missouri. She works at Sugarfire. Pitts is employed by Artisan.
Son to Cody Joseph and Erika June Pratt of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Name, Beau Michael. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Pratt is the former Erika Medlin, daughter of Karen Roth of Scott City and Michael Medlin of Paducah, Kentucky. She is a certified occupational therapy assistant at Choice Rehab. Pratt is the son of Mark Pratt and Lisa Head of Sikeston. He is an operator at Nestle Purina Pet Care.
Son to Mark Anthony Brand and Kierra Nicole McCain of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Name, Mark A'Maurian. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. McCain is the daughter of Teresa Rivers of Cape Girardeau and Gary McCain of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is employed by Heartland Rehabilitation.
Son to Brendan Tyler Calvert and Brianna Madison Hobbs of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Name, Karter James. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Hobbs is the daughter of Misti Johnson of Marble Hill and Mark Hobbs of Bradenton, Florida. She is a licensed practical nurse at Jackson Manor. Calvert is the son of Amber Allen and Mike Allen of Marble Hill. He is employed by Carpenters Union Local 1770.
Daughter to Gabriel Alan and Sarah Danielle Seabaugh of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:54 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Name, Harper Faye. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Seabaugh is the former Sarah Reischman, daughter of Donald and Loraine Reischman of Chaffee. She is self-employed at an in-home day care. Seabaugh is the son of Alan and Martha Seabaugh of Chaffee. He is a quality specialist at BioKyowa.
