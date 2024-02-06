All sections
August 20, 2017
Births 8/20/17
Daughter to Robert Nelson Henry and BreOnne Rochelle Pulley of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Name, Ava Jayde. Weight, 5 pounds. Fourth child, third daughter. Pulley is the former BreOnne Sisson. Henry is the son of Robert Henry Sr. of Bertrand, Missouri. He is a developmental aide with Southeast Missouri Residential Services...

Henry

Daughter to Robert Nelson Henry and BreOnne Rochelle Pulley of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Name, Ava Jayde. Weight, 5 pounds. Fourth child, third daughter. Pulley is the former BreOnne Sisson. Henry is the son of Robert Henry Sr. of Bertrand, Missouri. He is a developmental aide with Southeast Missouri Residential Services.

Harp

Daughter to Joseph Nathaniel and Kayla Marie Harp of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Name, Lily Claire. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Harp is the former Kayla Stratemeyer, daughter of Jay Stratemeyer and Charlotte Stratemeyer of Metropolis, Illinois. Harp is the son of Kenny and Valada Harp of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by Dewitt Co. of Sikeston.

Births
