Births 8/20/17

Harp

Daughter to Joseph Nathaniel and Kayla Marie Harp of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Name, Lily Claire. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Harp is the former Kayla Stratemeyer, daughter of Jay Stratemeyer and Charlotte Stratemeyer of Metropolis, Illinois. Harp is the son of Kenny and Valada Harp of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by Dewitt Co. of Sikeston.