Births 8/2/20

Bauer

Daughter to Chris and Michelle Bauer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Name, Marais Eloise. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth daughter. Ms. Bauer is the daughter of Tim and Barb Pinkley of Jackson. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bauer is the son of Debbie Nalle of Bethany, Missouri. He is a physician at Regional Primary Care.

Vails

Daughter to Jason and Tricia Vails of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:37 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020. Name, McKenzie Rey. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Seventh child, sixth daughter. Mrs. Vails is the daughter of Paul and Vickie Sanders of Essex, Missouri. Vails is the son of Danny Vails Sr. of Jackson and the late Peggy Kinder. The couple works at SoutheastHEALTH.

Bahn

Son to Jackson and Samantha Bahn of Salida, Colorado, Monday, June 1, 2020. Name, Raphael Grimm Bahn. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Bahn is the daughter of Dennis and Carol Lane of Washington, D.C. Bahn is the son of Dr. Taylor and Nancy Bahn of Cape Girardeau.