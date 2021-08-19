All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsAugust 19, 2021

Births 8/19/21

Son to Jerrod Steger and Paige Russom of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Name, Axel Layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Russom is the daughter of Tyler and Heather Russom of Chaffee and Laura Rushing of Chaffee. She works at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. Steger is the son of Shannon and Edie Steger of Chaffee and the late Mary McMullin. He is employed by Nip Kelly Equipment...

Southeast Missourian

Steger

Son to Jerrod Steger and Paige Russom of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Name, Axel Layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Russom is the daughter of Tyler and Heather Russom of Chaffee and Laura Rushing of Chaffee. She works at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. Steger is the son of Shannon and Edie Steger of Chaffee and the late Mary McMullin. He is employed by Nip Kelly Equipment.

Steffens

Son to John and Sara Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:46 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Name, Graham Vaughn. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Steffens is the daughter of Tim and Tammy Moore of Barnhart, Missouri. She is an administrative assistant at Southeast Missouri State University. Steffens is the son of Vaughn and Colleen Steffens of Frohna. He is an attorney with The Limbaugh Firm.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pinkley

Son to Jerrod Bartley and Amanda Christine Pinkley of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:22 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021. Name, Declan Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Pinkley is the former Amanda Benefield. She is a stay-at-home mom. Pinkley is the son of Katie Shrum. He works for Capital Sand.

Cobb

Daughter to Tobert Mithcell Cobb and Stephany Nicole Diamond of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:11 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021. Name, Phoenix Dior. Weight, 7 pounds. 9 ounces. Third daughter. Diamond is the daughter of Michelle Diamond of Cape Girardeau. Cobb is the son of Mark and Diane Cobb of Vanduser, Missouri. He works for TAG Truck Center.

Bachmann

Daughter to Jacob Henry and Bethany Nicole Bachmann of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021. Name, Avery Allison Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bachmann is the former Bethany Schindler, daughter of Duane and Karen Schindler of Perryville. She works at the University of Missouri Extension. Bachmann is the son of Kevin and JoAnn Bachmann of Perryville. He works for the USDA Farm Service Agency.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Police report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy