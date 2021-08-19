Births 8/19/21

Son to Jerrod Steger and Paige Russom of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Name, Axel Layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Russom is the daughter of Tyler and Heather Russom of Chaffee and Laura Rushing of Chaffee. She works at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. Steger is the son of Shannon and Edie Steger of Chaffee and the late Mary McMullin. He is employed by Nip Kelly Equipment.
Son to John and Sara Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:46 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Name, Graham Vaughn. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Steffens is the daughter of Tim and Tammy Moore of Barnhart, Missouri. She is an administrative assistant at Southeast Missouri State University. Steffens is the son of Vaughn and Colleen Steffens of Frohna. He is an attorney with The Limbaugh Firm.
Son to Jerrod Bartley and Amanda Christine Pinkley of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:22 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021. Name, Declan Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Pinkley is the former Amanda Benefield. She is a stay-at-home mom. Pinkley is the son of Katie Shrum. He works for Capital Sand.
Daughter to Tobert Mithcell Cobb and Stephany Nicole Diamond of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:11 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021. Name, Phoenix Dior. Weight, 7 pounds. 9 ounces. Third daughter. Diamond is the daughter of Michelle Diamond of Cape Girardeau. Cobb is the son of Mark and Diane Cobb of Vanduser, Missouri. He works for TAG Truck Center.
Daughter to Jacob Henry and Bethany Nicole Bachmann of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021. Name, Avery Allison Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bachmann is the former Bethany Schindler, daughter of Duane and Karen Schindler of Perryville. She works at the University of Missouri Extension. Bachmann is the son of Kevin and JoAnn Bachmann of Perryville. He works for the USDA Farm Service Agency.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.