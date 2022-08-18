Births 8/18/22

Crossen

Son to David Allen Crossen and Tori Lea Thompson of Neelyville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:32 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022. Name, Koe Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Thompson is the daughter of Jeff Thompson of Groesbeck, Texas and Jessica Moses of Oak Ridge, Missouri. Crossen is the son of Randy Crossen of Neelyville and Melissa Buhler of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a heavy-machine operator.

Sanders

Son to Savvon Zayzio Armondo Kiyon Sanders and Malandra Elaine Lewis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:17 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Name, Savvon Zayzio Armondo Kiyon. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first daughter. Lewis is the daughter of Melinda Knowlton of Little Rock, Arkansas and Rick Lewis of Sikeston, Missouri. Sanders is the son of Timioko Sanders and Jasper Toliver of Kennett, Missouri. He is a truck driver for PTL.

Schlenker

Son to Benjamin Asher Schlenker and Anna Volodymyrivna Lipska, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Name, Christian Asher. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Lipska is the daughter of Bob and Tatyana Cramer of Cape Girardeau. Schlenker is the son of Johnny and Sherry Schlenker of Cape Girardeau and Pam and Boyce Church of Cape Girardeau.

Hulen

Daughter to Jack Fitzgerald Hulen and Brandi Lynn Brewer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:33 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Name, Briar Elaine. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Brewer is the daughter of Jeanie Brewer and Tim Brewer of Potosi, Missouri. She works at Walmart. Hulen is the son of Sean Hulen of Brandon, Mississippi, and Tanyia Fitzgerald of Cape Girardeau. He works at Best Buy.

Chandler

Son to Seth Ian and Dakota Caitlyn Chandler of Ullin, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:34 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Name, Paxton Emmett Clark. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Chandler is the former Dakota Stroup, daughter of Christi Stroup and Keith Stroup of Puxico, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Chandler is a crew member at a fast food restaurant.

Holmes

Daughter to Justin Lee and Whitney Nichole Holmes of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:33 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Name, Kinsley Layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Holmes is the former Whitney Schlosser, daughter of Danny and Yolanda Schlosser of Chaffee, Missouri, and Debbie Smith of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse at Chaffee Nursing Center. Holmes is the son of Steve and Jennifer Holmes of Perryville, Missouri, and Kathy Holmes of Chaffee. He is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Whitledge

Daughter to Dylan Wayne and Savannah Rayann Whitledge of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:27 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Name, Rylee June. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Whitledge is the former Savannah Curl, daughter of Tom Curl of Cape Girardeau and Dee Curl of Jackson. She works at Alpha 3 Medical Equipment. Whitledge is the son of Darren and Joane Whitledge of Jackson. He works at Procter & Gamble.