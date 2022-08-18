Births 8/18/22

Son to David Allen Crossen and Tori Lea Thompson of Neelyville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:32 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022. Name, Koe Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Thompson is the daughter of Jeff Thompson of Groesbeck, Texas and Jessica Moses of Oak Ridge, Missouri. Crossen is the son of Randy Crossen of Neelyville and Melissa Buhler of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a heavy-machine operator.
Son to Savvon Zayzio Armondo Kiyon Sanders and Malandra Elaine Lewis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:17 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Name, Savvon Zayzio Armondo Kiyon. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first daughter. Lewis is the daughter of Melinda Knowlton of Little Rock, Arkansas and Rick Lewis of Sikeston, Missouri. Sanders is the son of Timioko Sanders and Jasper Toliver of Kennett, Missouri. He is a truck driver for PTL.
Son to Benjamin Asher Schlenker and Anna Volodymyrivna Lipska, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Name, Christian Asher. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Lipska is the daughter of Bob and Tatyana Cramer of Cape Girardeau. Schlenker is the son of Johnny and Sherry Schlenker of Cape Girardeau and Pam and Boyce Church of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Jack Fitzgerald Hulen and Brandi Lynn Brewer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:33 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Name, Briar Elaine. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Brewer is the daughter of Jeanie Brewer and Tim Brewer of Potosi, Missouri. She works at Walmart. Hulen is the son of Sean Hulen of Brandon, Mississippi, and Tanyia Fitzgerald of Cape Girardeau. He works at Best Buy.
Son to Seth Ian and Dakota Caitlyn Chandler of Ullin, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:34 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Name, Paxton Emmett Clark. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Chandler is the former Dakota Stroup, daughter of Christi Stroup and Keith Stroup of Puxico, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Chandler is a crew member at a fast food restaurant.
Daughter to Justin Lee and Whitney Nichole Holmes of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:33 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Name, Kinsley Layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Holmes is the former Whitney Schlosser, daughter of Danny and Yolanda Schlosser of Chaffee, Missouri, and Debbie Smith of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse at Chaffee Nursing Center. Holmes is the son of Steve and Jennifer Holmes of Perryville, Missouri, and Kathy Holmes of Chaffee. He is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Dylan Wayne and Savannah Rayann Whitledge of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:27 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Name, Rylee June. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Whitledge is the former Savannah Curl, daughter of Tom Curl of Cape Girardeau and Dee Curl of Jackson. She works at Alpha 3 Medical Equipment. Whitledge is the son of Darren and Joane Whitledge of Jackson. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Johnny Lee Allen Whipple and LeeAmber Kay Costigan of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:17 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Name, Stella Rosaleigh. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Costigan is the daughter of Frank Costigan and Kay Costigan of Dexter. Whipple is the son of Bessie Hammon of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Curtis Brown of Oran, Missouri. He works at Walmart in Dexter.
Daughter to Recco Dovon and Alicia Dawn Phillips of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Name, Kamauri Kyrie Elaine. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Phillips is the former Alicia Davault, daughter of Robert Davault of Cape Girardeau. She works at Christian School for the Young. Phillips is the son of Rico Boshley of Lilbourn, Missouri, and Jannel Winters of Lilbourn. He works at Magnitude 7 Metals.
Daughter to Keyton Joe Livingston and Haley Danielle Garrett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:47 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Name, Emersyn Lou. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Garrett is the daughter of Wendi Kaempfe of Oak Ridge and Dustin Kaempfe of Oak Ridge. Livingston is the son of Brandy Maddox of Benton, Missouri.
Son to Matthew Gerald and Paige Clarissa Reinagel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:51 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Name, Hudson James. Weight, 10 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Reinagel is the former Paige Schumer, daughter of Tom and Debbie Schumer of Jackson. She is a physical therapist at Saint Francis Outpatient Rehab. Reinagel is the son of Ron and Lori Reinagel of Kelso, Missouri. He is a physical therapist at Chateau Girardeau.
Son to Nick David Austin and Christina Danielle Harris of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:52 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Name, Miller David. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Harris is the daughter of Jason Harris of Farmington, Missouri, and Samantha Harris of Perryville, Missouri. She is a marketing specialist at National Title & Escrow. Austin is the son of John and Melissa Austin of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a structural fabricator at Steward Steel.
Son to Zachary Adam Chasteen and Emily Kate Smith of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:06 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Name, Beckham Grey. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Smith is the daughter of David Smith of Dexter and Amanda Zimmerman of Jackson. She is an administrative assistant with SoutheastHEALTH. Chasteen is the son of Larry Chasteen of Oran, Missouri, and Cindy Chasteen of Oran. He is assistant manager at Kimbrell's.
Daughter to Jake Paul and Ashton Nichole Casey of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:46 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Name, Jayda Brooke. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Casey works for Joe Ollis Auction. Casey works for CN Railroad.
Daughter to David Halter and Sarah Baker of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 5:41 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Name, Lorena Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 13.75 ounces. First child. Baker is the daughter of Ashley Baker of Scott City and Chris Curneal of Scott City. Halter is the son of Susan Halter of Scott City.
