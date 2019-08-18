Births 8/18/19

Son to Travis Ray Matheney and Alexis Ann Smith of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:45 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019. Name, Bobby Joe. Weight, 3 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Smith is the daughter of James Danny Smith of Cape Girardeau and Misty Gail Smith of Eight Mile, Alabama. Matheney is the son of Carl Ray Matheney and Anita Jo Matheney of East Prairie. He works for Jackson Farms in Charleston, Missouri.
Daughter to Charles David Wayne and Dianna Marie Worley of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:20 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019. Name, Henlee Annmarie. Weight, 4 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Worley is the former Dianna Dixon, daughter of Donna Fererro and Don Dixon of Sikeston. She is employed by Great Clips. Worley is the son of Joyce Worley of Cuba, Missouri, and David Worley of Chaffee, Missouri.
Daughter to Jamia Jenae Robinson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:04 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019. Name, Kaisley Lenox. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Robinson is the daughter of Monica Robinson and Jonathan Blackman of Sikeston. She is employed by Boost/STL Mobile.
