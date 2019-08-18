Births 8/18/19

Worley

Daughter to Charles David Wayne and Dianna Marie Worley of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:20 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019. Name, Henlee Annmarie. Weight, 4 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Worley is the former Dianna Dixon, daughter of Donna Fererro and Don Dixon of Sikeston. She is employed by Great Clips. Worley is the son of Joyce Worley of Cuba, Missouri, and David Worley of Chaffee, Missouri.

Robinson

Daughter to Jamia Jenae Robinson of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:04 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019. Name, Kaisley Lenox. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Robinson is the daughter of Monica Robinson and Jonathan Blackman of Sikeston. She is employed by Boost/STL Mobile.