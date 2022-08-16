Births 8/16/22

Stuchlik

Daughter to Matthew Stuchlik and Sarah Kilpela Stuchlik of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:21 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Name, Faustina Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Kilpela Stuchlick is the daughter of Sonja Wooten of St. Louis and Gary Kilpela of Billings, Montana. She is owner of Eden Spa and Salon. Stuchlik is the son of Kenneth Stuchlik and Malinda Stuchlik of Marion, Kansas. He is owner of Upgrade Cape.

Schneider

Daughter to Zachary and Breanne Schneider of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:54 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Name, Avery Carolyn. Weight, 8 pounds, .5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schneider is the daughter of Brian Etzold and Brenda Etzold of Uniontown, Missouri. She works for the Perry County School District. Schneider is the son of Kevin Schneider and Jennifer Schneider of Gordonville. He works for the City of Cape Girardeau.