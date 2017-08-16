Births 8/16/17

Son to Gregory Edward and Kathryn Jo Sprengel of Grapevine, Texas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Name, Vance Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child. Mrs. Sprengel is the former Kathryn Mothershead, daughter of the late Kimberly Vance Mothershead of Cape Girardeau. Sprengel is the son of Archie and Anne Sprengel of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Vincent M. and Rosa L. Barringer of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Name, Gabriel Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fifth child, first son. Mrs. Barringer is the daughter of Marcia Hickam of Anna, Illinois. Barringer is the son of Michael Barringer and Carolyn Barringer of Dongola, Illinois. He is employed by Unimin.
Daughter to Grant Michael Ellison and Emily Dawn Stephens of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Name, Lillianna Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Stephens is the daughter of Rodney and Patti Stephens of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified nurse assistant at the Missouri Veterans Home. Ellison is the son of Mike and Lisa Ellison of Scott City. He is a pipefitter with Local 562.
Daughter to Trevor Thomas Williams and Cayla Renee Kelley of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:08 p.m. Monday, Aug, 7, 2017. Name, Amillia Renalinn. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Williams is the son of Brenda K. Sebastian.
Son to Shannon Paul and Lacey Renee Barber Jr. of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Name, Holden Edgar. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Barber is the former Lacey Moore, daughter of Jimmy Moore and Angie Moore of Glenallen. She is office manager for Capital Sand Proppants LLC. Barber is the son of Shannon and Shiloh Barber of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Pattie Bachmann of Bland, Missouri. He is a crew leader with Capital Sand Proppants LLC.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.