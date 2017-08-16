Births 8/16/17

Ellison

Daughter to Grant Michael Ellison and Emily Dawn Stephens of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Name, Lillianna Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Stephens is the daughter of Rodney and Patti Stephens of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified nurse assistant at the Missouri Veterans Home. Ellison is the son of Mike and Lisa Ellison of Scott City. He is a pipefitter with Local 562.

Williams

Daughter to Trevor Thomas Williams and Cayla Renee Kelley of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:08 p.m. Monday, Aug, 7, 2017. Name, Amillia Renalinn. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Williams is the son of Brenda K. Sebastian.

Barber

Son to Shannon Paul and Lacey Renee Barber Jr. of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Name, Holden Edgar. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Barber is the former Lacey Moore, daughter of Jimmy Moore and Angie Moore of Glenallen. She is office manager for Capital Sand Proppants LLC. Barber is the son of Shannon and Shiloh Barber of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Pattie Bachmann of Bland, Missouri. He is a crew leader with Capital Sand Proppants LLC.