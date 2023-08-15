Births 8/15/23

Khasidis

Son to Kiufordis Khasidis and Jasmine Lawson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Name, Zion Montrell. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Lawson is the daughter of Jessica Lawson of Cape Girardeau and Joe Prosaloumi of Cape Girardeau. She works at Speck Pizza and Street Food. Khasidis is the son of Kiufordis Khasidis of Hampton, Virginia, and Vickie Lynn Byrd of Cape Girardeau. He works at O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Cameron

Son to Ryan Cameron and Bailey Watkins of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:38 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Name, Zildjian Kade Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Watkins is the daughter of Vikki Watkins of Jackson and William Watkins of Jackson. She works at LT Lashes Boutique. Cameron is the son of Steve Cameron of Anna, Illinois, and Teresa Carter of St. Augustine, Florida. He works at Plaza Tire Service.

Stroder

Son to Wyatt and Bethany Stroder of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Name, Colton James. Weight, 9 pounds. First child. Mrs. Stroder is the daughter of Mark and Carolyn Asmus of Oran, Missouri. She works at Sikeston High School. Stroder is the son of Steve and Angie Stroder of Jackson. He works at Putz Construction.