Births 8/15/23

Son to Kiufordis Khasidis and Jasmine Lawson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Name, Zion Montrell. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Lawson is the daughter of Jessica Lawson of Cape Girardeau and Joe Prosaloumi of Cape Girardeau. She works at Speck Pizza and Street Food. Khasidis is the son of Kiufordis Khasidis of Hampton, Virginia, and Vickie Lynn Byrd of Cape Girardeau. He works at O'Reilly Auto Parts.
Son to Ryan Cameron and Bailey Watkins of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:38 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Name, Zildjian Kade Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Watkins is the daughter of Vikki Watkins of Jackson and William Watkins of Jackson. She works at LT Lashes Boutique. Cameron is the son of Steve Cameron of Anna, Illinois, and Teresa Carter of St. Augustine, Florida. He works at Plaza Tire Service.
Son to Wyatt and Bethany Stroder of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Name, Colton James. Weight, 9 pounds. First child. Mrs. Stroder is the daughter of Mark and Carolyn Asmus of Oran, Missouri. She works at Sikeston High School. Stroder is the son of Steve and Angie Stroder of Jackson. He works at Putz Construction.
Son to Casey Joe Livingston and Harley Rush of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:33 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Name, Logan Dean. Weight, 7 pounds. Rush is the daughter of Erin Borgfield of Jackson and Rod Rush of South Carolina. Livingston is the son of Joe Livingston of Whitewater and Jeana Terry of Pinkneyville, Illinois, and Deana Livingston of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Brett and Olivia Farris of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Name, Logan Christopher. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Farris is the daughter of Bill and Susan Riley of Jackson. She is a high school teacher for Jackson School District. Farris is the son of Sherry Farris of Jackson. He is histology technician at Missouri Delta Medical Center.
Daughter to Evan Coleman and Alayna Coppaway of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:43 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Name, Amaria Jo. Weight, 6 pounds, 2.5 ounces. First child. Coppaway is the daughter of Heather Bradford of Farmington, Missouri, and Scott Coppaway of Perryville, Missouri. She works at the Missouri Veterans Home. Coleman is the son of Jewell Mason of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Elliot Coleman of Nashville, Tennessee. He works at Buckle.
