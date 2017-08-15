All sections
RecordsAugust 15, 2017

Births 8/15/17

Tamplin

Son to Terrill Tamplin and Seanglea Lorrell Johnson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Name, Terrill Jr. Weight, 6 pounds. Third son. Johnson is the daughter of Anglea Kirkpatrick of Detroit. She is a server at Golden Corral. Tamplin is the son of Tammy Johnson of Benton Harbor, Michigan. He is a packer at Ceramo.

Fitzgerald

Daughter to Devin Thomas Fitzgerald and Jenna Catherine Hale of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Name, Luna Faye. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Hale is the daughter of Shelly Hale and Larry Hale of Cape Girardeau. She is a host at Cracker Barrel. Fitzgerald is the son of Heather Fitzgerald and Cortez King of Cape Girardeau.

Clemons

Son to Timmy Alexander and Katelyn Desiree Clemons of Scott City, 2:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. Name, Traegan Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Clemons is the former Katelyn Bemis, daughter of Lucas and Dusti Fraser of Scott City.

Oliver

Son to Abel Rashad Oliver and E'Kira Keosha-Renee Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri, 3:14 a.m. Sunday, Aug, 6, 2017. Name, Amir Rashad. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Marshall is the daughter of Tanya Gardner of Sikeston. She is a certified nurse assistant at Sikeston Convalescent Center. Oliver is the daughter of Cynithia Oliver and Ricky Frazier of Charleston, Missouri.

