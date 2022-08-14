Births 8-14-22

Son to Derek and Tracy Lewis of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:27 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Name, Theodore Cary. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Lewis is the daughter of Gary and Carol Burk of Cape Girardeau and Donna and Steve Brant of Cape Girardeau. She is an instructor at SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Services. Lewis is the son of Emma and Cary Lewis of Cape Girardeau. He is a physical education teacher at Lynwood Christian Academy.
Son to Raymond Brooks and Tiffany Buttelwerth of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospiral, 5:32 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Name, Logan Pearce. Weight, 7 pounds. Third child, second son. Buttelwerth is the daughter of Rhonda Sexton of Cape Girardeau. Brooks is the son of Jim Brooks of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Son to Shane and Kerri Walter of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:55 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Name, Oliver Shane. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Walter is the daughter of Melissa Brown of Cape Girardeau and Gary Brown of Salem, Missouri. She works at Procter & Gamble. Walter is the son of Lisa Walter and Mike Walter of Jackson. He works at SEMO Port Authority.