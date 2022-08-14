Births 8-14-22

Brooks

Son to Raymond Brooks and Tiffany Buttelwerth of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospiral, 5:32 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Name, Logan Pearce. Weight, 7 pounds. Third child, second son. Buttelwerth is the daughter of Rhonda Sexton of Cape Girardeau. Brooks is the son of Jim Brooks of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Walter

Son to Shane and Kerri Walter of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:55 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Name, Oliver Shane. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Walter is the daughter of Melissa Brown of Cape Girardeau and Gary Brown of Salem, Missouri. She works at Procter & Gamble. Walter is the son of Lisa Walter and Mike Walter of Jackson. He works at SEMO Port Authority.