Births 8/14/19

Myers

Son to Ronald Myers III and Dena Copen of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Name, Aspen Reign. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Copen is the daughter of Joe Copen and Pam Copen of Millersville. Myers is the son of Christell Obermann and Robert Obermann of Jackson. He works for Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.

Brown

Son to Travis and Samantha Brown of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:28 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Name, Rigdon Brooks. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Rocky and Cindy Stroder of Oak Ridge. She is a florist with Arrangements By Joyce. Brown is the son of Linda Brown of Jackson and the late James "Bud" Brown. He is a teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District.