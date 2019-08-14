Births 8/14/19

Daughter to Scot and Bethany Kluesner of New Hamburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Name, Emory Sue Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Kluesner is the daughter of Harlan Smothers and Doris Smothers of Gordonville. She works for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Kluesner is the son of Pete Kluesner and Kim Kluesner of New Hamburg. He is employed by Kluesner Electric.
Son to Ronald Myers III and Dena Copen of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Name, Aspen Reign. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Copen is the daughter of Joe Copen and Pam Copen of Millersville. Myers is the son of Christell Obermann and Robert Obermann of Jackson. He works for Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.
Son to Travis and Samantha Brown of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:28 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Name, Rigdon Brooks. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Rocky and Cindy Stroder of Oak Ridge. She is a florist with Arrangements By Joyce. Brown is the son of Linda Brown of Jackson and the late James "Bud" Brown. He is a teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.