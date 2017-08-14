Births 8/14/17

Williams

Daughter to Aaron Stanley and Crystal Dawn Williams of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Name, Zoey Foster. Weight, 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Third child. Mrs. Williams is the former Crystal Morton, daughter of Fred and Susan Vincel of Cape Girardeau. She is a kindergarten teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Williams is the son of Stan and Sandi Williams of Cape Girardeau and Lee and Stacy Wood of Land O' Lakes, Florida. He is an operator at BioKyowa.

Seabaugh

Son to Brandace Ann Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Name, Cayson Bradley. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Seabaugh is the daughter of Elizabeth Gaines and James Seabaugh of Oran. She is a waitress at Lambert's Cafe.

Bandermann

Son to Jason C. and Sarah A. Bandermann of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Name, Jude Lennox LaRue. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Bandermann is the former Sarah Booth, daughter of Barry and Marilyn Booth of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a radiation technologist at Southeast Hospital. Bandermann is the son of Rick and Pam Bandermann of Cape Girardeau. He is director of Ambulatory Services and administrator of Physicians Alliance Surgery Center for Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Keller

Son to Nicholas Ryan and Cherish Victoiria Keller of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Name, Nicholas Cash. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Keller is the former Cherish Niswonger, daughter of Alan Niswonger of Jackson and Patti Elfrink of Whitewater. She is employed by C.P. McGinty Jewelers. Keller is the son of Kevin and Jayne Keller of Jackson. He is employed by Richardet Floor Covering.

Fisher

Daughter to Lance Patrick and Angela Patrice Fisher of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Name, Brooklyn Mae. Weight, 7 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Fisher is the former Angela Bertolina, daughter of Yvonne LeGrand of Benton and the late Mark Bertolina. She is a shift manager at Aldi. Fisher is the son of Bob Fisher of Benton. He is employed in operations at Cargill.