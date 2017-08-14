Births 8/14/17

Daughter to Aaron Stanley and Crystal Dawn Williams of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Name, Zoey Foster. Weight, 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces. Third child. Mrs. Williams is the former Crystal Morton, daughter of Fred and Susan Vincel of Cape Girardeau. She is a kindergarten teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Williams is the son of Stan and Sandi Williams of Cape Girardeau and Lee and Stacy Wood of Land O' Lakes, Florida. He is an operator at BioKyowa.
Son to Brandace Ann Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Name, Cayson Bradley. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Seabaugh is the daughter of Elizabeth Gaines and James Seabaugh of Oran. She is a waitress at Lambert's Cafe.
Son to Jason C. and Sarah A. Bandermann of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Name, Jude Lennox LaRue. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Bandermann is the former Sarah Booth, daughter of Barry and Marilyn Booth of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a radiation technologist at Southeast Hospital. Bandermann is the son of Rick and Pam Bandermann of Cape Girardeau. He is director of Ambulatory Services and administrator of Physicians Alliance Surgery Center for Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Son to Nicholas Ryan and Cherish Victoiria Keller of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Name, Nicholas Cash. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Keller is the former Cherish Niswonger, daughter of Alan Niswonger of Jackson and Patti Elfrink of Whitewater. She is employed by C.P. McGinty Jewelers. Keller is the son of Kevin and Jayne Keller of Jackson. He is employed by Richardet Floor Covering.
Daughter to Lance Patrick and Angela Patrice Fisher of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Name, Brooklyn Mae. Weight, 7 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Fisher is the former Angela Bertolina, daughter of Yvonne LeGrand of Benton and the late Mark Bertolina. She is a shift manager at Aldi. Fisher is the son of Bob Fisher of Benton. He is employed in operations at Cargill.
Son to Ovell Jordan Pollard and Clarissa Danyel Shaffer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Name, Kaiser Eugene-Jordan. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Shaffer is the daughter of Tyanna Shaffer and Charles Shaffer of Marble Hill. She is employed by Marble Hill City Hall. Pollard is the son of Linda Pollard of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Havco Wood Products.
Daughter to Charles Michael and Amy Nicole Roldan of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:13 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Name, Shelby Eleanor. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Seventh child, third daughter. Mrs. Roldan is the former Amy Adams, daughter of Edward and Holly Adams of Lucedale, Mississippi. Roldan is the son of Helene E. Edson of Augusta, Georgia, and Charles J. Layton Jr. of Henning, Tennessee. He is a repossession agent with Alpha Recovery Service.
Son to Kyle Anthony and Brittney Lynn Dobbelare of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Name, Cooper Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dobbelare is the former Brittney Lercher, daughter of Cheryl Lercher and Bob Lercher of Beebe, Arkansas. She is employed by Executive Property Management. Dobbelare is the son of Tim and Tammy Dobbelare of Perryville, Missouri. He is employed by Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.
Son to Brock Kenneth and Maria Renee Allen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:54 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Name, Leo Kenneth. Weight, 10 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Allen is the former Maria Oehl, daughter of Doyle and Jane Oehl of Jackson. She is an educational consultant at Southeast Missouri State University. Allen is the son of Brian and Beth Allen of Troy, Missouri. He is a teacher in the Jackson School District.
Daughter to John Thomas Winters III and Rebecca Montana Minner of Scott City, 12:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Name, Novella Nadine. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Minner is employed by Casey's in Scott City.
Son to Seth Wayne Pulliam and Brittany Nicole Owens of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 3:42 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Name, Gannon Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Owens is the daughter of Will and Karen Lindner of Scott City and Matt Owens of Jackson. She is a certified nurse assistant at Chaffee Nursing Center. Pulliam is the son of Tava and Brad Heaton of Cape Girardeau.
