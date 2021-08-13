All sections
RecordsAugust 13, 2021

Births 8/13/21

Son to Cooper and Brianna Owens of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Name, Weston Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 9.9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Owens is the daughter of Beverly Guzman and Ray Guzman of Missouri. Owens is the son of Terra Witcher-Owens and David Owens of Missouri. He works for Select Plastics...

Southeast Missourian

Owens

Son to Cooper and Brianna Owens of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Name, Weston Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 9.9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Owens is the daughter of Beverly Guzman and Ray Guzman of Missouri. Owens is the son of Terra Witcher-Owens and David Owens of Missouri. He works for Select Plastics.

Davis

Daughter to Otto and Tori Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:32 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Name, Emersyn Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Scott and Betty Smith of Perryville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Davis is the son of Barb and Howard Hammers of Jackson and Tim and Sherrie Davis of Jackson. He is the warehouse manager at Auto Tire & Auto Parts--NAPA.

