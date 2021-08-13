Births 8/13/21

Davis

Daughter to Otto and Tori Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:32 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Name, Emersyn Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Scott and Betty Smith of Perryville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Davis is the son of Barb and Howard Hammers of Jackson and Tim and Sherrie Davis of Jackson. He is the warehouse manager at Auto Tire & Auto Parts--NAPA.