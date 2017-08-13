Births 8/13/17

Dudenhoeffer

Son to Jacob Gail and Olivia Christine Dudenhoeffer of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2017. Name, Micah Francis. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Dudenhoeffer is the former Olivia Schemel, daughter of Rick and Jean Schemel of Perryville. She is a chef at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew. Dudenhoeffer is the son of Patti and Gerard Dudenhoeffer of Holts Summit, Missouri. He is a project manager with Schemel Tarrillion.

Stilts

Son to Cody Lynn and Loren Nicole Stilts of Wappapello, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:17 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2017. Name, Myer Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stilts is the former Loren Peek, daughter of Tommy and Lynn Peek of Rockaway Beach, Missouri. She is a sales-account manager for Waterloo Industries. Stilts is the son of Gary and Becky Stilts of Gipsy, Missouri. He employed in wildlife services for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Herron

Daughter to Steven James and Melissa Fay Herron of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Name, Emma Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Herron is the former Melissa Pulliam, daughter of Glenda Pulliam and Donnie Pulliam of Benton. Herron is the son of Ramona Herron of Osceola, Arkansas, and Jamie Herron of Luxora, Arkansas. He is farmer with Bollinger Farms.

Alley

Son to Josh and Ashley Anne Alley of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:06 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Name, Joshua Hayes. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Alley is the former Ashley Dawes, daughter of Tammy and Corky Dawes of Brentwood, Tennessee. She is a bookkeeper with Kel-Tech Management Co. Alley is the son of Jacob and Diana Alley of Anna. He is the executive director of Krypton.