Births 8/12/21

Tucker

Daughter to Destiny Bellamy of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:06 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Name, Ja'Kylee Amarea Denise. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fifth child, second daughter. Bellamy is the daughter of John Jackson of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Marsha Brown.

Hinkebein

Son to David and Emily Hinkebein of Daisy, Southeast Hospital, 10:22 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Name, Tate Austin. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hinkebein is the daughter of Matt Ruch of Daisy and the late Teri Ruch. She is a home health registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH. Hinkebein is the son of Ted and Debbie Hinkebein of Florissant, Missouri. He is general manager of Arnsberg Farmers Mutual Insurance.

Patke

Son to Michael and Loni Patke of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Name, Walker Reid. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Patke is the daughter of Gary and Linda Littlepage of Jackson. She is employed by Cape Small Animal Clinic. Patke is the son of David and Sherrie Patke of College Station, Texas. He works for SoutheastHEALTH Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.