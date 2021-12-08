All sections
RecordsAugust 12, 2021

Births 8/12/21

Southeast Missourian

Compas

Son to Jonathan and Jessica Compas of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:07 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Name, Henry Jonathan. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Compas is the daughter of Rick and Donna McDonald of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School. Compas is the son of Keith and Rhonda Compas of Cape Girardeau and Jamie Minton of Cape Girardeau. He works at Blanchard Elementary School.

Choka

Son to Skyler and Stacey Choka of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:56 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Name, Cason John. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Skyler is the daughter of Rick and Robin Moll of Perryville, Missouri. She is an occupational therapist at Southeast Hospital. Stacey is the daughter of Susan Choka and Joe Choka of Jackson. She works at Academy Sports.

Tucker

Daughter to Destiny Bellamy of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:06 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Name, Ja'Kylee Amarea Denise. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fifth child, second daughter. Bellamy is the daughter of John Jackson of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Marsha Brown.

Hinkebein

Son to David and Emily Hinkebein of Daisy, Southeast Hospital, 10:22 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Name, Tate Austin. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hinkebein is the daughter of Matt Ruch of Daisy and the late Teri Ruch. She is a home health registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH. Hinkebein is the son of Ted and Debbie Hinkebein of Florissant, Missouri. He is general manager of Arnsberg Farmers Mutual Insurance.

Patke

Son to Michael and Loni Patke of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Name, Walker Reid. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Patke is the daughter of Gary and Linda Littlepage of Jackson. She is employed by Cape Small Animal Clinic. Patke is the son of David and Sherrie Patke of College Station, Texas. He works for SoutheastHEALTH Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

Births
