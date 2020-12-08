Births 8/12/20

Son to Heath Ryan and Jennifer Lynn Falkenrath of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:59 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020. Name, Cyrus Revan. Weight, 6 pounds. Third son. Mrs. Falkenrath is the former Jennifer Clark, daughter of Randy and Linda Clark of Arnold, Missouri. She works at Domino's Pizza in Jackson. Falkenrath is the son of Steve and Jo Payne of Jackson. He is a consultation agent with Geek Squad at Best Buy.
Daughter to Jimmy Lee and Kayla Nicole King of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:20 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020. Name, Journie Brielle. Weight, 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. King is the former Kayla Parker, daughter of Mika Parker and Shelby Hawlett of Sikeston. She works at Do It Best. King is the son of Johnny and Lenora White of Sikeston. He works at Rent One.
Daughter to Corey Donte Moore and Kimberly Nicole Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Name, Khamyiah Leshae. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Ms. Jones is the daughter of Richard Jones of Cape Girardeau and Mary Miller of Cape Girardeau. She works for Rhodes 101. Moore is the son of Karen Moore of Cape Girardeau. He works for the City of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Ty Walter Prantl and Demi Ann Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Name, Lynnox Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second daughter. Ms. Sanders is the daughter of Lee and Nina Sanders of St. Charles, Missouri. She works at Red Letter Communications. Prantl works at ARCH (Air Methods).
Daughter to Zachary Tyler Mays and Hailey Michelle Cash Cloar, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Name, Lydia Nicole. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Cloar is a field technician with Spectrum.
Son to Vernon Lee and Samantha Marie Gray of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Name, Kamden Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Gray is the former Samantha Hupp, daughter of Lewis and Amanda Hupp of Kewanee, Missouri, and Chastity Hupp of Bertrand, Missouri. She works at Domino's Pizza. Gray is the son of Vernon Gray of New Madrid, Missouri, and Gloria Jackson of Sikeston. He is in the United States military.
Son to Daniel Joseph and Michelle Ann Backfisch of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:39 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Name, Reed Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Backfisch is the former Michelle Payne, daughter of Clifford and Sherri Payne of Pueblo, Colorado. She a family nurse practitioner at Broadway Family Clinic. Backfisch is the son of Vernon and Linda Backfisch of Benton, Missouri. He is an equipment operator at Buzzi Unicem USA.
Son to Trenton Michael Cole and Jamie RaeAnn Hency of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:51 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Name, Reid Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hency is the former Jamie Kern, daughter of Doug and Sue Kern of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is a teacher at Richland R-I. Hency is the son of Kenny and Christy Hency of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a heavy-equipment technician at Erb Equipment Co.
Daughter to Drake Allen Kesler and Taylor Michelle VanPool of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:52 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Name, Addisyn Kay. Weight, 6 pounds, 9.5 ounces. First child. Ms. VanPool is the daughter of Paul and Melanie VanPool of Sikeston. She is a LPN at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Kesler is the son of Eric and Kim Kesler of Bell City, Missouri. He is a credit analyst at First State Bank and Trust.
Daughter to Kenneth Ray Lewis Jr. and Kimberly Ann Poole of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:28 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Hame, Serenity Sage. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Ms. Poole is the daughter of James Poole of Tamms, Illinois, and Dawn Poole. She is a CNA at Missouri Veterans Home. Lewis is the son of Kenneth Lewis Sr. of Kansas City, Missouri, and Lisa Taylor of Cape Girardeau. He is disabled.
