Births 8/12/20

Falkenrath

Son to Heath Ryan and Jennifer Lynn Falkenrath of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:59 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020. Name, Cyrus Revan. Weight, 6 pounds. Third son. Mrs. Falkenrath is the former Jennifer Clark, daughter of Randy and Linda Clark of Arnold, Missouri. She works at Domino's Pizza in Jackson. Falkenrath is the son of Steve and Jo Payne of Jackson. He is a consultation agent with Geek Squad at Best Buy.

King

Daughter to Jimmy Lee and Kayla Nicole King of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:20 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020. Name, Journie Brielle. Weight, 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. King is the former Kayla Parker, daughter of Mika Parker and Shelby Hawlett of Sikeston. She works at Do It Best. King is the son of Johnny and Lenora White of Sikeston. He works at Rent One.

Moore

Daughter to Corey Donte Moore and Kimberly Nicole Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Name, Khamyiah Leshae. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Ms. Jones is the daughter of Richard Jones of Cape Girardeau and Mary Miller of Cape Girardeau. She works for Rhodes 101. Moore is the son of Karen Moore of Cape Girardeau. He works for the City of Cape Girardeau.

Prantl

Daughter to Ty Walter Prantl and Demi Ann Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Name, Lynnox Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second daughter. Ms. Sanders is the daughter of Lee and Nina Sanders of St. Charles, Missouri. She works at Red Letter Communications. Prantl works at ARCH (Air Methods).

Cloar

Daughter to Zachary Tyler Mays and Hailey Michelle Cash Cloar, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Name, Lydia Nicole. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Cloar is a field technician with Spectrum.