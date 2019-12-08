Births 8/12/19

Allen

Daughter to Clayborne Allen and Shanavia Boyd of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019. Name, Zoe Lunae Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Ms. Boyd is a cashier at Goodwill. Allen is a cook at McDonald's.

Keefer

Son to Branston Keefer and Katelyn Bemis of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Name, John Branston II. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Seventh child, second son. Ms. Bemis is the daughter of Dusti and Luke Fraser of Scott City. Keefer is the son of Brenda Crites of Sikeston and Billy Keefer of Portageville, Missouri, and Bryan Cristes of Sikeston. He works for Crites Co.

Smith

Son to Michael and Ashley Smith of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:37 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019. Name, Casen Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Darrin Pruitt of Cape Girardeau and Michelle and Trina Pruitt of Cape Girardeau. She works at Southeast Endocrinology. Smith is the son of Mike and Mary Smith of Cape Girardeau.

Mata

Daughter to Antonio Mata and Paige White of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Name, Sofia Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Ms. White is the daughter of Chris White of Scott City and Beth Mungle of Cape Girardeau. She works at Walmart Neighborhood Market. Mata is the son of Jose and Teresa Mata of Jackson.

Job

Daughter to Brandon and Lacey Job of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Name, Olive James. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Job is the daughter of Larry and Diane Neal of Cape Girardeau. She is an art teacher at Jackson East Elementary School. Job is the son of Jim and Pam Job of Kelso, Missouri. He is a personal trainer at HealthPoint Fitness.