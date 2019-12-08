Births 8/12/19

Daughter to Clayborne Allen and Shanavia Boyd of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019. Name, Zoe Lunae Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Ms. Boyd is a cashier at Goodwill. Allen is a cook at McDonald's.
Son to Branston Keefer and Katelyn Bemis of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Name, John Branston II. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Seventh child, second son. Ms. Bemis is the daughter of Dusti and Luke Fraser of Scott City. Keefer is the son of Brenda Crites of Sikeston and Billy Keefer of Portageville, Missouri, and Bryan Cristes of Sikeston. He works for Crites Co.
Son to Michael and Ashley Smith of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:37 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019. Name, Casen Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Darrin Pruitt of Cape Girardeau and Michelle and Trina Pruitt of Cape Girardeau. She works at Southeast Endocrinology. Smith is the son of Mike and Mary Smith of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Antonio Mata and Paige White of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Name, Sofia Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Ms. White is the daughter of Chris White of Scott City and Beth Mungle of Cape Girardeau. She works at Walmart Neighborhood Market. Mata is the son of Jose and Teresa Mata of Jackson.
Daughter to Brandon and Lacey Job of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Name, Olive James. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Job is the daughter of Larry and Diane Neal of Cape Girardeau. She is an art teacher at Jackson East Elementary School. Job is the son of Jim and Pam Job of Kelso, Missouri. He is a personal trainer at HealthPoint Fitness.
Daughter to Victor and Ashley Vandeven of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Name, Birdie Ann Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Vandeven is the daughter of Bill and Kim Humphrey of Jackson. She is a registered nurse in the operating room at Southeast Hospital. Vandeven is the son of David and Dana Vandeven of Marble Hill. He works at Crader Distributing Co.
Daughter to Josh and Tricia Walther of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:32 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Name, Claire Leona. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Walther is the daughter of Eddie and Amy Kirchdoerfer of Cape Girardeau. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Walther is the son of Ronald and Pam Walther of Jackson. He works at Walther Dairy.
Twin daughters to Brian Asher and Crystal Davie of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Magnolia Mae Alfar was born at 9:32 a.m. and weight 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Poppy Michelle Alfar was born at 9:34 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, first and second daughters. Ms. Davie is the daughter of Jimmie Miller of Cape Girardeau and Shell and Jenna Duskey of Anna, Illinois. Asher is the daughter of John and Ludi Headrick of Jackson. He works at BioKyowa.
Son to Shelton and Kayde Pender of Thebes, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 4:06 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Name, Ridge Levi. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pender is the daughter of Dale and Dena Wood of Thebes. She is a RMA at Regional Brain and Spine. Pender is the son of Russell and Patsy Pender of Thebes. He is an electrician at KT Power Systems.
Son to Brandon and Gabrielle Hicks of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Name, Bennett Kole. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hicks is the daughter of Ron and Geri Sinuard of Morley, Missouri, and Earl and Lisa Cagle of Wentzville, Missouri. She is food service director at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Hicks is the son of Artie and Tracy Hicks of Sikeston. He is an accountant with SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Bradley Pulliam and Adyson Pflasterer of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 10:54 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Name, Evelyn. Weights, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Ms. Pflasterer is the daughter of Shelli Miller of Jackson. Pulliam is the son of Patty Pulliam of Cape Girardeau.
