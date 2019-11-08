Births 8/11/19

Daughter to James Penrose and Sydney Cheek of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:31 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Name, Elizabeth Sabrina. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Cheek is the daughter of Kathern McCraven of Burns Flat, Oklahoma, and Harold Cheek of Kingman, Arizona. She works at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Penrose is the son of Patsy Penrose of Scott City and James A. Penrose of Jackson. He is employed by Bizzell.
Son to Rich and Kristin Thomas of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Name, Elliott Kenneth. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child. Mrs. Thomas is the daughter of Kathryn Miller of Jackson and the late Kenneth Miller. She works for the Jackson School District. Thomas is the son of Richard and Rebecca Thomas of Silex, Missouri. He is employed by the Malden, Missouri, School District.
Rains
Daughter to Jordan Rains and Megan Kays of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Name, Isla Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Kays is the daughter of Deborah Kays and Gary Kays of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Bistro Saffron. Rains is the son of Julie Rains and Paul Rains of St. Louis. He works for River City Biologicals.
Long
Son to Brandon and Chelsey Long of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:23 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019. Name, Easton Rhett. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Long is the daughter of Bryan and Cathy Stroder of Leopold. She works for the Leopold School District. Long is the son of Stan and Kim Long of Grassy, Missouri. He is employed by Lutesville Ford.
Prino
Daughter to Jonathan and Mee-mee Prino of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:04 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. Name, Marcella Faye. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Prino is the daughter of Paul Joseph Scheffer and Marcella Faye Scheffer of Millersville. Prino is the son of Melody Ann Prino and Reid Micheal Prino of Cape Girardeau. He works for Alpha Chemicals LLC.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.