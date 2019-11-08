Births 8/11/19

Daughter to Jordan Rains and Megan Kays of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Name, Isla Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Kays is the daughter of Deborah Kays and Gary Kays of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Bistro Saffron. Rains is the son of Julie Rains and Paul Rains of St. Louis. He works for River City Biologicals.

Long

Son to Brandon and Chelsey Long of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:23 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019. Name, Easton Rhett. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Long is the daughter of Bryan and Cathy Stroder of Leopold. She works for the Leopold School District. Long is the son of Stan and Kim Long of Grassy, Missouri. He is employed by Lutesville Ford.

Prino

Daughter to Jonathan and Mee-mee Prino of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:04 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. Name, Marcella Faye. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Prino is the daughter of Paul Joseph Scheffer and Marcella Faye Scheffer of Millersville. Prino is the son of Melody Ann Prino and Reid Micheal Prino of Cape Girardeau. He works for Alpha Chemicals LLC.