Births 7/9/17

Son to William Andrew Mayer and Sarah LeAnn Holman of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:53 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2017. Name, Drake Alan. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Holman is the daughter of Michelle Laxton and Jerry Laxton of Scott City. Mayer is the son of Tonia Allen of Benton, Kentucky, and Doug Mayer of Fulton, Kentucky. He is employed by S&W Cabinets.
Son to Leotis Thelonioux and Amanda Jo Belcher of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Name, Liam Joseph. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Belcher is the former Amanda Giesler, daughter of Roy and Candyce Giesler of Perryville, Missouri. She is a teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Belcher is the son of Marilyn Jackson of St. Louis. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Son to Adam L. and Rachel K. Thomas of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Name, Jack Lloyd. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thomas is the former Rachel Seyer, daughter of Larry and Ellen Seyer of Cape Girardeau. She is an administrative professional with Midamerica Hotels Corp. Thomas is the son of Kent and Paula Thomas of Thebes. He is a self-employed farmer.
Daughter to Kyle Matthew and Meghan Nicole Clark of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017. Name, McKenzie James. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Clark is the former Meghan Zarse, daughter of Peter and Sherri Zarse of Kansas City, Missouri. She does outside sales for Boston Scientific. Clark is the son of Bob and Jeannette Hanewinkel of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Ron and Marcia Clark of Jackson. He is a construction worker with Clark & Sons.
Daughter to JD Eugene and Courtney Ann Fodge of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017. Name, Anita Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Fodge is the former Courtney Thiele, daughter of Robert and Georgia Thiele of Leopold. Fodge is the son of Ronald and Irma Fodge of Benton, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Fodge are employed by Causey's Lawn Care.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.