Births 7/9/17

Thomas

Son to Adam L. and Rachel K. Thomas of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Name, Jack Lloyd. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thomas is the former Rachel Seyer, daughter of Larry and Ellen Seyer of Cape Girardeau. She is an administrative professional with Midamerica Hotels Corp. Thomas is the son of Kent and Paula Thomas of Thebes. He is a self-employed farmer.

Clark

Daughter to Kyle Matthew and Meghan Nicole Clark of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017. Name, McKenzie James. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Clark is the former Meghan Zarse, daughter of Peter and Sherri Zarse of Kansas City, Missouri. She does outside sales for Boston Scientific. Clark is the son of Bob and Jeannette Hanewinkel of Hillsboro, Missouri, and Ron and Marcia Clark of Jackson. He is a construction worker with Clark & Sons.

Fodge

Daughter to JD Eugene and Courtney Ann Fodge of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017. Name, Anita Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Fodge is the former Courtney Thiele, daughter of Robert and Georgia Thiele of Leopold. Fodge is the son of Ronald and Irma Fodge of Benton, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Fodge are employed by Causey's Lawn Care.